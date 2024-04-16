AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Joins Competitive Carriers Association and Announces Participation in Mobile Carriers Show

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT based asset management solutions since 1997, proudly announces its membership in the Competitive Carriers Association ("CCA"), a premier advocacy organization for wireless carriers and stakeholders. This move underscores AirIQ's dedication to delivering value-driven solutions for businesses across various industries and kicks off the investment phase in AirIQ's growth trajectory.

As a member of CCA, AirIQ aims to leverage its expertise in wireless asset management and fleet tracking solutions to enhance the offerings available to CCA members and their customers.

In addition to its CCA membership, AirIQ is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Mobile Carriers Show, organized by CCA. This event brings together industry leaders to explore emerging trends, share insights, and foster meaningful connections within the mobile ecosystem.

"Joining the Competitive Carriers Association is the first of many strategic moves for AirIQ". said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "We are excited to be part of this esteemed organization and eager to collaborate with fellow members in promoting and prioritizing value-driven solutions. The Mobile Carriers Show is an opportunity for AirIQ to showcase how our solutions deliver tangible value" continued Mr. Robb.

Mr. Robb further added, "This move is part of our broader investment into sales and marketing initiatives aimed at driving recurring revenue growth. By expanding our presence in key industry associations like CCA and participating in high-profile events like the Mobile Carriers Show, we are strategically positioning AirIQ for sustained success and driving our commitment to delivering value to our customers."

AirIQ invites attendees of the Mobile Carriers Show to connect in order to learn more about their solutions and explore potential partnerships.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

