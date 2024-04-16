BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.: BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Chairman and CEO Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("BitMine" or "the Company") (OTCQX:BMNR) announces an open letter to the shareholders from Chairman and CEO, Jonathan Bates.

Dear BitMine Shareholders,

I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight the company progress and achievements and discuss our quarterly results which were released yesterday. We are very proud of the substantial growth in revenues we achieved in the 3-month period ending February 29, 2024.

We ended the quarter with total revenue of $891,613, as compared to $511,308 in the prior quarter ended November 30, 2023, and $156,090 in the prior year's quarter. This revenue represents a 74% increase from the previous quarter and a 571% increase from the same period a year ago. In addition, we recorded an additional gain on the sale of bitcoin of $76,591 in the present quarter, as compared to $0 in the prior quarter ended November 30, 2023, and $12,761 in the prior year's quarter.

At quarter end we had approximately 1,500 miners hashing, and we added an additional 750+ through a short-term lease beginning in March. We hope to negotiate new lease terms once the lease expires, and we are working with another counterparty on a similar style of contract, which we hope to have completed in the current quarter.

At our existing sites, we have the capacity to increase our fleet by 25-35% in terms of company owned machines, and we also hope to add miners at these sites in the coming quarters.

With the Bitcoin halving scheduled to occur in the coming days, we feel uniquely positioned to take advantage of any drop in machine prices or distress by our competitors, given our low corporate overhead and attractive energy costs. We hope and expect to continue our solid revenue growth in the foreseeable future, despite the impact of the halving.

As announced before, we added Lori Love, the former CFO of Cleanspark, Inc., to our Board of Directors late last year. We expanded our board in January by adding John Kelly, the details of which are outlined in a press release dated January 8, 2024. We hope to continue to add quality members to our board over the coming months as we continue to expand our operations.

In the last two months we have had discussions with several investment banks regarding our options to uplist from the OTCQX to the NASDAQ or the NYSE/AMEX. There are several paths we can take, and we hope to achieve this important milestone in the next 2 quarters.

Thank you for your support, and for being a shareholder. Feel free to reach out to me any time with questions.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Bates,

Chairman and CEO

