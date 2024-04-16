The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.: PNC Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $1.3 Billion, $3.10 Diluted EPS, or $3.36 Excluding a $130 Million FDIC Special Assessment

Grew liquidity and capital; reduced expenses; credit quality stable

First quarter 2024 net income of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share, included $103 million of post-tax expenses pertaining to the increased FDIC special assessment. Excluding the impact of this item, adjusted diluted earnings per common share was $3.36.

The Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release include additional information regarding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to reported (GAAP) amounts. This information supplements results as reported in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. Fee income, a non-GAAP financial measure, refers to noninterest income in the following categories: asset management and brokerage, capital markets and advisory, card and cash management, lending and deposit services, and residential and commercial mortgage. Information in this news release, including the financial tables, is unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REVIEW



















Revenue









Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Net interest income $ 3,264

$ 3,403

$ 3,585 (4) % (9) % Noninterest income 1,881

1,958

2,018 (4) % (7) % Total revenue $ 5,145

$ 5,361

$ 5,603 (4) % (8) %

















Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $216 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $458 million compared with the first quarter of 2023. In both comparisons, the decline was due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $3.3 billion decreased $139 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting increased funding costs, lower loan balances and one fewer day in the quarter. Net interest margin was 2.57% in the first quarter of 2024, decreasing 9 basis points in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of higher funding costs.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased $321 million and net interest margin declined 27 basis points, as the benefit of higher interest-earning asset yields was more than offset by increased funding costs.

Noninterest Income









Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Asset management and brokerage $ 364

$ 360

$ 356 1 % 2 % Capital markets and advisory 259

309

262 (16) % (1) % Card and cash management 671

688

659 (2) % 2 % Lending and deposit services 305

314

306 (3) % - Residential and commercial mortgage 147

149

177 (1) % (17) % Fee income 1,746

1,820

1,760 (4) % (1) % Other 135

138

258 (2) % (48) % Total noninterest income $ 1,881

$ 1,958

$ 2,018 (4) % (7) %



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $77 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Asset management and brokerage revenue increased $4 million and included the impact of favorable equity markets. Capital markets and advisory revenue declined $50 million, driven by lower merger and acquisition advisory activity, partially offset by higher underwriting fees. Card and cash management fees decreased $17 million as seasonally lower consumer transaction volumes were partially offset by higher treasury management fees. Lending and deposit services declined $9 million reflecting the reduction of certain checking product fees. Residential and commercial mortgage revenue decreased $2 million reflecting lower residential mortgage activity. Other noninterest income decreased $3 million, and included lower gains on sales. The first quarter also included negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments of $7 million. Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments were negative $100 million in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024, decreased $137 million from the first quarter of 2023. Fee income declined $14 million, as growth in card and cash management and asset management and brokerage fees were more than offset by lower residential and commercial mortgage revenue. Other noninterest income decreased $123 million primarily driven by a decline in private equity revenue. The first quarter of 2023 also included negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments of $45 million.

CONSOLIDATED EXPENSE REVIEW























Noninterest Expense









Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Personnel $ 1,794

$ 1,983

$ 1,826 (10) % (2) % Occupancy 244

243

251 - (3) % Equipment 341

365

350 (7) % (3) % Marketing 64

74

74 (14) % (14) % Other 891

1,409

820 (37) % 9 % Total noninterest expense $ 3,334

$ 4,074

$ 3,321 (18) % - Non-core noninterest expense adjustments 130

665

-



Core noninterest expense(non-GAAP) $ 3,204

$ 3,409

$ 3,321 (6) % (4) % See non-GAAP financial measures included in the Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $740 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 included non-core noninterest expenses of $130 million related to the increased FDIC special assessment and the fourth quarter of 2023 included $515 million pertaining to the FDIC special assessment as well as $150 million of workforce reduction charges. Excluding the impact of these items, core noninterest expense was $3.2 billion for the first quarter of 2024, decreasing $205 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by lower or stable expenses across all categories, reflecting a continued focus on expense management.

Noninterest expense of $3.3 billion for the first quarter of 2024, which included a $130 million FDIC special assessment, was stable compared with the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of this item, core noninterest expense was $3.2 billion for the first quarter of 2024, decreasing $117 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2023.

The effective tax rate was 18.8% for the first quarter of 2024, 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 17.2% for the first quarter of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Average total assets were $562.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024, relatively stable in comparison to both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

Average Loans









Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In billions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Commercial $ 219.2

$ 222.6

$ 224.6 (2) % (2) % Consumer 101.4

102.0

100.9 (1) % - Total $ 320.6

$ 324.6

$ 325.5 (1) % (2) %

















Average loans for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $4.0 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average commercial loans decreased $3.4 billion driven by lower utilization of loan commitments and paydowns outpacing new production. Average consumer loans declined $0.6 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower credit card and home equity balances.

Average loans for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $4.9 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Average commercial loans decreased $5.3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by lower utilization of loan commitments. Average consumer loans were relatively stable.

Average Investment Securities







Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In billions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Available for sale $ 46.0

$ 46.1

$ 48.2 - (5) % Held to maturity 89.4

91.3

95.2 (2) % (6) % Total $ 135.4

$ 137.4

$ 143.4 (1) % (6) %

















Average investment securities of $135.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 declined $2.0 billion and $8.0 billion from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. In both comparisons, limited purchase activity was more than offset by portfolio paydowns and maturities. The duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.0 years at March 31, 2024, 4.1 years at December 31, 2023 and 4.4 years at March 31, 2023.

Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities were $4.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increasing from $3.6 billion at December 31, 2023 and $3.8 billion at March 31, 2023. In both comparisons, the increase primarily reflected the impact of higher interest rates.

Average Federal Reserve Bank balances for the first quarter of 2024 were $47.8 billion, increasing $5.6 billion from the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.3 billion from the first quarter of 2023. In both comparisons, the increase reflected lower loans and securities balances as well as higher average borrowed funds.

Federal Reserve Bank balances at March 31, 2024 were $53.2 billion, increasing $9.9 billion from December 31, 2023.

Average Deposits







Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In billions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Commercial $ 202.5

$ 207.0

$ 210.0 (2) % (4) % Consumer 217.6

216.9

226.2 - (4) % Total $ 420.2

$ 423.9

$ 436.2 (1) % (4) %































IB % of total avg. deposits 76 %

75 %

72 %



NIB % of total avg. deposits 24 %

25 %

28 %



IB - Interest-bearing NIB - Noninterest-bearing Totals may not sum due to rounding

















Average deposits for the first quarter of 2024 were $420.2 billion, decreasing $3.8 billion from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by seasonally lower commercial deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, average deposits decreased $16.1 billion due to lower consumer and commercial deposits, reflecting the impact of quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve and increased customer spending. Noninterest-bearing balances as a percentage of average deposits decreased in both comparisons reflecting growth in interest-bearing deposits as a result of the higher interest rate environment, as well as a slowing pace of decline in noninterest-bearing balances in the comparison to fourth quarter 2023.

Deposits at March 31, 2024, were $425.6 billion and increased $4.2 billion, or 1%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting higher commercial and consumer deposits.

Average Borrowed Funds







Change Change











1Q24 vs 1Q24 vs In billions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 4Q23 1Q23 Total $ 75.6

$ 72.9

$ 63.0 4 % 20 %

















Average borrowed funds of $75.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 increased $2.7 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.6 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023. In both comparisons, the increase was driven primarily by parent company senior debt issuances.

Capital March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023





Common shareholders' equityIn billions $ 45.1

$ 44.9

$ 41.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) In billions $ (8.0)

$ (7.7)

$ (9.1)























Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio * 10.1 %

9.9 %

9.2 % Basel III common equity Tier 1 fully implemented capital ratio (estimated) 10.0 %

9.8 %

9.1 % *March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated













PNC maintained a strong capital position. Common shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 increased $0.2 billion from December 31, 2023, driven by the benefit of net income, partially offset by dividends paid and share repurchases as well as a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income.

As a Category III institution, PNC has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income related to both available for sale securities and pension and other post-retirement plans from CET1 capital. Accumulated other comprehensive income at March 31, 2024 declined $0.3 billion from December 31, 2023 due to securities and swaps valuation changes as the benefit of paydowns and maturities was more than offset by the impact of higher interest rates. Compared to March 31, 2023, accumulated other comprehensive income improved $1.1 billion, reflecting the benefit of paydowns and maturities.

In the first quarter of 2024, PNC returned $0.8 billion of capital to shareholders, reflecting more than $0.6 billion of dividends on common shares and more than $0.1 billion of common share repurchases, representing 0.9 million shares. Consistent with the Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) framework, which allows for capital return in amounts in excess of the SCB minimum levels, our board of directors has authorized a repurchase framework under the previously approved repurchase program of up to 100 million common shares, of which approximately 44% were still available for repurchase at March 31, 2024.

In light of the Federal banking agencies proposed rules to adjust the Basel III capital framework, second quarter 2024 share repurchase activity is expected to approximate recent quarterly average share repurchase levels. PNC continues to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed rules and may adjust share repurchase activity depending on market and economic conditions, as well as other factors.

PNC's SCB for the four-quarter period beginning October 1, 2023 is the regulatory minimum of 2.5%.

On April 3, 2024, the PNC board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.55 per share to be paid on May 6, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 15, 2024.

At March 31, 2024, PNC was considered "well capitalized" based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. For additional information regarding PNC's Basel III capital ratios, see Capital Ratios in the Consolidated Financial Highlights. PNC elected a five-year transition provision effective March 31, 2020 to delay until December 31, 2021 the full impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. Effective for the first quarter of 2022, PNC is now in the three-year transition period, and the full impact of the CECL standard is being phased-in to regulatory capital through December 31, 2024. The fully implemented ratios reflect the full impact of CECL and exclude the benefits of this transition provision.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW





















Credit Quality





Change Change

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 03/31/24 vs 03/31/24 vs In millions 12/31/23 03/31/23 Provision for credit losses (a) $ 155 $ 232 $ 235 $ (77) $ (80) Net loan charge-offs (a) $ 243 $ 200 $ 195 22 % 25 % Allowance for credit losses (b) $ 5,365 $ 5,454 $ 5,413 (2) % (1) % Total delinquencies (c) $ 1,275 $ 1,384 $ 1,326 (8) % (4) % Nonperforming loans $ 2,380 $ 2,180 $ 2,010 9 % 18 %























Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.24 %



Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.68 % 1.70 % 1.66 %



Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.68 % 0.62 %



(a) Represents amounts for the three months ended for each respective period (b) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets (c) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans more than 30 days past due

Provision for credit losses was $155 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting portfolio activity and improved macroeconomic factors. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $232 million.

Net loan charge-offs were $243 million in the first quarter of 2024, increasing $43 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $48 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. In both comparisons, the increase was driven by higher commercial and consumer net loan charge-offs.

The allowance for credit losses was $5.4 billion at March 31, 2024, $5.5 billion at December 31, 2023 and $5.4 billion at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.68% at March 31, 2024, 1.70% at December 31, 2023 and 1.66% at March 31, 2023.

Delinquencies at March 31, 2024 were $1.3 billion, decreasing $109 million from December 31, 2023 due to lower consumer and commercial loan delinquencies. Compared to March 31, 2023, delinquencies decreased $51 million due to lower commercial loan delinquencies.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024 were $2.4 billion, increasing $200 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher commercial real estate nonperforming loans. Compared to March 31, 2023, nonperforming loans increased $370 million, reflecting higher commercial nonperforming loans, partially offset by lower consumer nonperforming loans.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS





















Business Segment Income (Loss)









In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Retail Banking $ 1,085

$ 1,073

$ 647 Corporate & Institutional Banking 1,121

1,213

1,059 Asset Management Group 97

72

52 Other (973)

(1,494)

(81) Net income excluding noncontrolling interests $ 1,330

$ 864

$ 1,677













Retail Banking











Change

Change













1Q24 vs

1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Net interest income $ 2,617

$ 2,669

$ 2,281

$ (52)

$ 336 Noninterest income $ 764

$ 722

$ 743

$ 42

$ 21 Noninterest expense $ 1,837

$ 1,848

$ 1,927

$ (11)

$ (90) Provision for credit losses $ 118

$ 130

$ 238

$ (12)

$ (120) Earnings $ 1,085

$ 1,073

$ 647

$ 12

$ 438



















In billions

















Average loans $ 97.2

$ 97.4

$ 97.4

$ (0.2)

$ (0.2) Average deposits $ 249.0

$ 251.3

$ 262.5

$ (2.3)

$ (13.5)



















Net loan charge-offsIn millions $ 139

$ 128

$ 112

$ 11

$ 27





















Retail Banking Highlights

First quarter 2024 compared with fourth quarter 2023

Earnings increased 1%, as higher noninterest income, a lower provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense were partially offset by lower net interest income. Noninterest income increased 6%, reflecting lower negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments, partially offset by lower residential mortgage banking activity and a seasonal decline in card and cash management fees. Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments were negative $7 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to negative $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense decreased 1%, reflecting a continued focus on expense management partially offset by higher technology investment. Provision for credit losses of $118 million in the first quarter of 2024 reflected the impact of portfolio activity and improved macroeconomic factors.

Average loans were stable.

Average deposits decreased 1%, reflecting the impact of continued inflationary pressures and competitive pricing dynamics.

First quarter 2024 compared with first quarter 2023

Earnings increased 68%, primarily due to higher revenue, a lower provision for credit losses as well as lower noninterest expense. Noninterest income increased 3%, reflecting lower negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments, partially offset by lower card and cash management fees. The first quarter of 2023 included negative Visa Class B derivative fair value adjustments of $45 million. Noninterest expense decreased 5%, and included lower personnel expense.

Average loans were stable.

Average deposits decreased 5%, reflecting the impact of quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve and competitive pricing dynamics.

Corporate & Institutional Banking











Change

Change













1Q24 vs

1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Net interest income $ 1,549

$ 1,642

$ 1,414

$ (93)

$ 135 Noninterest income $ 888

$ 995

$ 886

$ (107)

$ 2 Noninterest expense $ 922

$ 975

$ 939

$ (53)

$ (17) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses $ 47

$ 115

$ (28)

$ (68)

$ 75 Earnings $ 1,121

$ 1,213

$ 1,059

$ (92)

$ 62



















In billions

















Average loans $ 204.2

$ 208.1

$ 209.9

$ (3.9)

$ (5.7) Average deposits $ 142.7

$ 144.5

$ 145.4

$ (1.8)

$ (2.7)



















Net loan charge-offsIn millions $ 108

$ 76

$ 85

$ 32

$ 23





















Corporate & Institutional Banking Highlights

First quarter 2024 compared with fourth quarter 2023

Earnings decreased 8%, driven by lower noninterest and net interest income, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense. Noninterest income decreased 11%, due to lower capital markets and advisory fees and gains on sales. Noninterest expense decreased 5%, driven by lower business activity and a continued focus on expense management. Provision for credit losses of $47 million in the first quarter of 2024 reflected portfolio activity and improved macroeconomic factors.

Average loans decreased 2%, driven by lower utilization of loan commitments and paydowns outpacing new production.

Average deposits decreased 1%, reflecting seasonal declines in corporate deposits.

First quarter 2024 compared with first quarter 2023

Earnings increased 6%, due to higher net interest income and a decline in noninterest expense, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses. Noninterest income remained stable, as higher treasury management product revenue was largely offset by lower commercial mortgage banking activity. Noninterest expense decreased 2%, reflecting a continued focus on expense management.

Average loans decreased 3%, driven by lower utilization of loan commitments.

Average deposits decreased 2%, reflecting the impact of quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve and competitive pricing dynamics.

Asset Management Group











Change

Change













1Q24 vs

1Q24 vs In millions 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Net interest income $ 157

$ 156

$ 127

$ 1

$ 30 Noninterest income $ 230

$ 224

$ 230

$ 6

- Noninterest expense $ 265

$ 284

$ 280

$ (19)

$ (15) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses $ (5)

$ 2

$ 9

$ (7)

$ (14) Earnings $ 97

$ 72

$ 52

$ 25

$ 45



















In billions

















Discretionary client assets under management $ 195

$ 189

$ 177

$ 6

$ 18 Nondiscretionary client assets under administration $ 199

$ 179

$ 156

$ 20

$ 43 Client assets under administration at quarter end $ 394

$ 368

$ 333

$ 26

$ 61



















In billions

















Average loans $ 16.3

$ 16.1

$ 14.6

$ 0.2

$ 1.7 Average deposits $ 28.7

$ 28.2

$ 28.2

$ 0.5

$ 0.5



















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)In millions -

$ (1)

-

$ 1

-





















Asset Management Group Highlights

First quarter 2024 compared with fourth quarter 2023

Earnings increased 35%, reflecting lower noninterest expense and higher noninterest income. Noninterest income increased 3%, reflecting higher average equity markets. Noninterest expense decreased 7%, driven by lower personnel expense.

Discretionary client assets under management increased 3%, driven by higher spot equity markets.

Average loans increased 1%, primarily due to growth in residential mortgage loans.

Average deposits increased 2%, and included growth in CD and deposit sweep balances.

First quarter 2024 compared with first quarter 2023

Earnings increased 87%, due to higher net interest income, a decline in noninterest expense and a provision recapture. Noninterest income was stable. Noninterest expense decreased 5%, reflecting a continued focus on expense management.

Discretionary client assets under management increased 10%, primarily driven by higher spot equity markets.

Average loans increased 12%, primarily driven by growth in residential mortgage loans.

Average deposits increased 2%, reflecting growth in CD and deposit sweep balances, partially offset by the impact of quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve and redeployment of funds to assets under management.

Other

The "Other" category, for the purposes of this release, includes residual activities that do not meet the criteria for disclosure as a separate reportable business, such as asset and liability management activities, including net securities gains or losses, ACL for investment securities, certain trading activities, certain runoff consumer loan portfolios, private equity investments, intercompany eliminations, corporate overhead net of allocations, tax adjustments that are not allocated to business segments, exited businesses and the residual impact from funds transfer pricing operations.

CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time regarding the topics addressed in this news release and the related earnings materials. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are (866) 604-1697 and (215) 268-9875 (international) and Internet access to the live audio listen-only webcast of the call is available at www.pnc.com/investorevents. PNC's first quarter 2024 earnings materials to accompany the conference call remarks will be available at www.pnc.com/investorevents prior to the beginning of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (877) 660-6853 and (201) 612-7415 (international), Access ID 13744434 and a replay of the audio webcast will be available on PNC's website for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)













FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31

December 31

March 31



2024

2023

2023 Revenue











Net interest income

$ 3,264

$ 3,403

$ 3,585 Noninterest income

1,881

1,958

2,018 Total revenue

5,145

5,361

5,603 Provision for credit losses

155

232

235 Noninterest expense

3,334

4,074

3,321 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

$ 1,656

$ 1,055

$ 2,047 Income taxes

312

172

353 Net income

$ 1,344

$ 883

$ 1,694 Less:











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

14

19

17 Preferred stock dividends (a)

81

118

68 Preferred stock discount accretion and redemptions

2

2

2 Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,247

$ 744

$ 1,607 Per Common Share











Basic

$ 3.10

$ 1.85

$ 3.98 Diluted

$ 3.10

$ 1.85

$ 3.98 Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.55

$ 1.55

$ 1.50 Effective tax rate (b)

18.8 %

16.3 %

17.2 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Net interest margin (c)

2.57 %

2.66 %

2.84 % Noninterest income to total revenue

37 %

37 %

36 % Efficiency (d)

65 %

76 %

59 % Return on:











Average common shareholders' equity

11.39 %

6.93 %

16.11 % Average assets

0.97 %

0.62 %

1.22 %





(a) Dividends are payable quarterly, other than Series S preferred stock, which is payable semiannually. (b) The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax. (c) Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were $34 million, $36 million and $38 million, respectively. (d) Calculated as noninterest expense divided by total revenue.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)













March 31

December 31

March 31

2024

2023

2023 BALANCE SHEET DATA









Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted









Assets $ 566,162

$ 561,580

$ 561,777 Loans (a) $ 319,781

$ 321,508

$ 326,475 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 4,693

$ 4,791

$ 4,741 Interest-earning deposits with banks $ 53,612

$ 43,804

$ 33,865 Investment securities $ 130,460

$ 132,569

$ 138,239 Total deposits $ 425,624

$ 421,418

$ 436,833 Borrowed funds (a) $ 72,707

$ 72,737

$ 60,822 Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments $ 672

$ 663

$ 672 Total shareholders' equity $ 51,340

$ 51,105

$ 49,044 Common shareholders' equity $ 45,097

$ 44,864

$ 41,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,042)

$ (7,712)

$ (9,108) Book value per common share $ 113.30

$ 112.72

$ 104.76 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (b) $ 85.70

$ 85.08

$ 76.90 Period end common shares outstanding (In millions) 398

398

399 Loans to deposits 75 %

76 %

75 % Common shareholders' equity to total assets 8.0 %

8.0 %

7.4 % CLIENT ASSETS (In billions)









Discretionary client assets under management $ 195

$ 189

$ 177 Nondiscretionary client assets under administration 199

179

156 Total client assets under administration 394

368

333 Brokerage account client assets 83

80

77 Total client assets $ 477

$ 448

$ 410 CAPITAL RATIOS









Basel III (c) (d)









Common equity Tier 1 10.1 %

9.9 %

9.2 % Common equity Tier 1 fully implemented (e) 10.0 %

9.8 %

9.1 % Tier 1 risk-based 11.5 %

11.4 %

10.9 % Total capital risk-based 13.4 %

13.2 %

12.8 % Leverage 8.7 %

8.7 %

8.5 % Supplementary leverage 7.3 %

7.2 %

7.2 % ASSET QUALITY









Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.74 %

0.68 %

0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets 0.76 %

0.69 %

0.63 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 %

0.39 %

0.36 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the three months ended) (annualized) 0.30 %

0.24 %

0.24 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.47 %

1.49 %

1.45 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans (f) 1.68 %

1.70 %

1.66 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 197 %

220 %

236 % Total delinquencies (In millions) (g) $ 1,275

$ 1,384

$ 1,326





(a) Amounts include assets and liabilities for which we have elected the fair value option. Our 2023 Form 10-K included, and our first quarter 2024 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these Consolidated Balance Sheet line items. (b) See the Tangible Book Value per Common Share table on page 18 for additional information. (c) All ratios are calculated using the regulatory capital methodology applicable to PNC during each period presented and calculated based on the standardized approach. See Capital Ratios on page 16 for additional information. The ratios as of March 31, 2024 are estimated. (d) The ratios are calculated to reflect PNC's election to adopt the CECL optional five-year transition provision. (e) The estimated fully implemented ratios are calculated to reflect the full impact of CECL and exclude the benefits of the five-year transition provision. (f) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets. (g) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans more than 30 days past due.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

CAPITAL RATIOS

PNC's regulatory risk-based capital ratios in 2024 are calculated using the standardized approach for determining risk-weighted assets. Under the standardized approach for determining credit risk-weighted assets, exposures are generally assigned a pre-defined risk weight. Exposures to high volatility commercial real estate, past due exposures and equity exposures are generally subject to higher risk weights than other types of exposures.

PNC elected a five-year transition provision effective March 31, 2020 to delay until December 31, 2021 the full impact of the CECL standard on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. Effective for the first quarter 2022, PNC is now in the three-year transition period, and the full impact of the CECL standard is being phased-in to regulatory capital through December 31, 2024. See the table below for the December 31, 2023, March 31, 2023 and estimated March 31, 2024 ratios. For the full impact of PNC's adoption of CECL, which excludes the benefits of the five-year transition provision, see the March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Fully Implemented) estimates presented in the table below.

Our Basel III capital ratios may be impacted by changes to the regulatory capital rules and additional regulatory guidance or analysis.

Basel lll Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratios (a)













Basel III







March 31 2024 (estimated) (b) December 31 2023 (b)

March 31 2023 (b)

March 31, 2024

(Fully Implemented) (estimated) (c) December 31, 2023

(Fully Implemented) (estimated) (c)





Dollars in millions

Common stock, related surplus and retained earnings, net of treasury stock $ 53,380 $ 53,059

$ 51,400

$ 53,139 $ 52,576 Less regulatory capital adjustments:













Goodwill and disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities (10,983) (11,000)

(11,119)

(10,983) (11,000) All other adjustments (87) (85)

(92)

(89) (86) Basel III Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 42,310 $ 41,974

$ 40,189

$ 42,067 $ 41,490 Basel III standardized approach risk-weighted assets (d) $ 420,475 $ 424,408

$ 435,827

$ 420,532 $ 424,546 Basel III Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.1 % 9.9 %

9.2 %

10.0 % 9.8 %





(a) All ratios are calculated using the regulatory capital methodology applicable to PNC during each period presented. (b) The ratios are calculated to reflect PNC's election to adopt the CECL optional five-year transition provisions. (c) The March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 ratios are calculated to reflect the full impact of CECL and exclude the benefits of the five-year transition provisions. (d) Basel III standardized approach risk-weighted assets are based on the Basel III standardized approach rules and include credit and market risk-weighted assets.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Core Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) Efficiency Ratio - as adjusted (non-GAAP) Three months ended

March 31

December 31

March 31 Dollars in millions 2024

2023

2023 Noninterest expense $ 3,334

$ 4,074

$ 3,321 Less non-core noninterest expense adjustments:









FDIC special assessment costs 130

515



Workforce reduction charges



150



Total non-core noninterest expense adjustments $ 130

$ 665



Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 3,204

$ 3,409

$ 3,321











Total revenue $ 5,145

$ 5,361

$ 5,603











Efficiency ratio (a) 65 %

76 %

59 % Efficiency ratio - as adjusted (non-GAAP) (b) 62 %

64 %

59 %





(a) Calculated as noninterest expense divided by total revenue. (b) Calculated as core noninterest expense divided by total revenue.

Core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on noninterest expense less costs related to the FDIC special assessment as well as restructuring expenses incurred as part of the workforce reduction executed in the fourth quarter of 2023. We believe this non-GAAP measure to be a useful tool for comparison of operating expenses incurred during the normal course of business. The exclusion of FDIC special assessment costs and workforce reduction charges increases comparability across periods, demonstrates the impact of significant items and provides a useful measure for determining PNC's expenses that are core to our business operations and expected to recur over time.

The efficiency ratio - as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure and excludes non-core noninterest expense adjustments comprised of costs related to the FDIC special assessment as well as restructuring expenses incurred as part of the workforce reduction executed in the fourth quarter of 2023. It is calculated based on adjusting the efficiency ratio calculation to use core noninterest expense which excludes the non-core noninterest expense adjustments. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is a useful tool for the purpose of evaluating PNC's results.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP) Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings - as adjusted (non-GAAP) Three months ended

March 31

December 31

March 31 Dollars in millions 2024

2023

2023 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 1,656

$ 1,055

$ 2,047 Provision for credit losses 155

232

235 Pretax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1,811

$ 1,287

$ 2,282 Total non-core noninterest expense adjustments 130

665



Pretax pre-provision earnings - as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,941

$ 1,952

$ 2,282

Pretax pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Pretax pre-provision earnings - as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting pretax pre-provision earnings to exclude non-core noninterest expense adjustments comprised of costs related to the FDIC special assessment as well as restructuring expenses incurred as part of the workforce reduction executed in the fourth quarter of 2023. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is a useful tool in understanding PNC's results by providing greater comparability between periods, as well as demonstrating the effect of significant items.

Diluted Earnings per Common Share - as adjusted (non-GAAP) Three months ended

March 31

Per Common

December 31

Per Common

March 31

Per Common Dollars in millions, except per share data 2024

Share

2023

Share

2023

Share Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,247





$ 744





$ 1,607



Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to nonvested restricted shares (7)





(4)





(8)



Net income attributable to diluted common shareholders $ 1,240

$ 3.10

$ 740

$ 1.85

$ 1,599

$ 3.98 Total non-core noninterest expense adjustments after tax (a) 103

$ 0.26

525

$ 1.31







Net income attributable to diluted common shareholders - as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,343

$ 3.36

$ 1,265

$ 3.16

$ 1,599

$ 3.98 Average diluted common shares outstanding (In millions) 400





401





402









(a) Statutory tax rate of 21% used to calculate impacts.

The diluted earnings per common share - as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure and excludes non-core noninterest expense adjustments comprised of costs related to the FDIC special assessment as well as restructuring expenses incurred as part of the workforce reduction executed in the fourth quarter of 2023. It is calculated based on adjusting net income attributable to diluted common shareholders by removing post-tax non-core noninterest expense adjustments in the period. We believe this non-GAAP measure serves as a useful tool in understanding PNC's results by providing greater comparability between periods, as well as demonstrating the effect of significant items.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)











March 31

December 31

March 31 Dollars in millions, except per share data 2024

2023

2023 Book value per common share $ 113.30

$ 112.72

$ 104.76 Tangible book value per common share









Common shareholders' equity $ 45,097

$ 44,864

$ 41,809 Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,225)

(11,244)

(11,378) Deferred tax liabilities on goodwill and other intangible assets 242

244

260 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 34,114

$ 33,864

$ 30,691 Period-end common shares outstanding (In millions) 398

398

399 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 85.70

$ 85.08

$ 76.90

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on tangible common shareholders' equity divided by period-end common shares outstanding. We believe this non-GAAP measure serves as a useful tool to help evaluate the strength and discipline of a company's capital management strategies and as an additional, conservative measure of total company value.

Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) Three months ended

March 31

December 31

March 31 Dollars in millions 2024

2023

2023 Net interest income $ 3,264

$ 3,403

$ 3,585 Taxable-equivalent adjustments 34

36

38 Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 3,298

$ 3,439

$ 3,623

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. Taxable-equivalent net interest income is only used for calculating net interest margin. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.