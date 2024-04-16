Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
WKN: A3DQJA | ISIN: KYG7006A1094
Frankfurt
16.04.24
09:59 Uhr
2,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Perfect Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF), a global leader in providing augmented reality ("AR") and artificial intelligence ("AI") Software-as-a-Service ("SAAS") solutions across the beauty and fashion industries, announced that Wayne Liu, President and Chief Growth Officer, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:30AM (Local Time -PST). Presentations will take place at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, with one-on-one investor meetings to follow, on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

To access the live presentation virtually, register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 9:30AM PST Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50177

To book a 1x1 meeting with Perfect Corp. at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a Beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167
USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

SOURCE: Perfect Corp. via Planet Microcap LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
