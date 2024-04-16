Anzeige
WKN: A2QK8D | ISIN: CA97730P2061 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JR
Frankfurt
15.04.24
08:10 Uhr
0,358 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 14:02
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wishpond Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 1:30PM (Local Time -PST). Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50167

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Wishpond, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion, and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Pardeep Sangha
Phone: 604-572-6392
Email: investor@wishpond.com

SOURCE: Wishpond Technologies Ltd. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
