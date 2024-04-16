Peraso, Inc.: Panasonic Introduces New mmWave Wi-Fi Solution Utilizing Peraso's X710 Chipset Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso") is pleased to announce that Panasonic System Networks R&D Lab. Co., Ltd. (PSNRD) has adopted Peraso's X710 chipset for its new 60GHz WLAN solution.

Incorporating Peraso's phased array antenna technology, PSNRD's newly introduced 60GHz WLAN solution achieves wireless high-speed, low-latency communication equivalent to wired LAN over distances of hundreds of meters. The new solution is easy to install and operate thanks to its unlicensed, interference-free use of the 60 GHz band and narrow beam directional antenna control.

"Panasonic is a global consumer and enterprise technology leader and we are very excited that PSNRD, a Panasonic group company, has selected Peraso's chipset for their latest 60 GHz WLAN solution," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "We believe that the X710 is perfectly suited to meet PSNRD's stringent demands and that their product, combined with Peraso's robust technology, is delivering a highly desirable wireless connectivity solution."

The 60GHz frequency band provides extensive RF spectrum, which is ideal for fixed wireless applications delivering multi-gigabit data service. Delivering the smallest and lightest class solution in the industry, it can be easily installed anywhere, indoors or outdoors.

PSNRD 60GHz WLAN - Key features of Peraso's X710 Chipset include:

1 Gbps Ethernet

Over hundreds of meters data transmission with 1Gbps

Low latency transmission on the order of milliseconds

Multiple clients support

Volume less than 500 cc

IP66/IP67 Waterproof Rating

Use in outdoor environments of -30 to +50?

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor; antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About PSNRD

PSNRD is a technical company where more than 90% of all employees are engineers and contributes to various business fields by combining the core technologies of wireless, power electronics, image sensing and smart devices.

When the needs of customers meet PSNRD's seeds, new possibilities open up. PSNRD will continue to work with our customers as a good partner to respond to future innovations with technology. For additional information, please visit https://group.connect.panasonic.com/psnrd/

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

PSNRD Contact

Contact Us

URL

https://group.connect.panasonic.com/psnrd/inq_psnrd/contact.html

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com