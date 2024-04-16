Gerdau Graphene Contributes to Adoption of Brazilian Standard for Graphene Characterization; Hosts Annual International Nanotechnology Consortium in São Paulo, Brazil

Internationally-Recognized Industry Standard Positions Brazil as a Global Nanotech Leader And Supplier of Graphene-Enhanced Products

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Gerdau Graphene, the nanotechnology company pioneering advanced graphene-enhanced materials for industrial applications, announced that Brazil has adopted an internationally-recognized industry standard for graphene. The Brazilian standard, published by Brazil's National Standards Forum (ABNT), is identical to an existing international graphene standard that was developed in collaboration with more than 30 countries, including Brazil, under ISO/TC 229 - Nanotechnologies. The standard aims to characterize the different products that make up the class of materials named graphene, thus contributing to the development of new technologies.



In addition, Gerdau Graphene hosted an international consortium of nanotechnology researchers and industry leaders from April 8-12, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil. The ISO/TC 229 - Nanotechnologies working groups covered topics related to terminology and nomenclature; measurement and characterization; health, safety, and environmental aspects of nanotechnologies; material specifications; products and applications; and more.

"The global graphene market continues to grow thanks to increasing demand and technological advancement, however the absence of norms and standards have hindered its widespread commercialization," said Valdirene Sullas Teixeira Peressinotto, Executive Director and Innovation at Gerdau Graphene and member of the Special Nanotechnology Study Commission (ABNT/CEE-089), which collaborated with ABNT to publish the standard. "Industry and academia, in partnership with ABNT, have strived to standardize the entire chain of this material to support the development of new products. Publishing this standard enables accurate categorization and commercial deployment and will greatly accelerate graphene's adoption and use across industry."

ABNT/CEE-089 has published eight standards to date and has another ten projects in development; four are part of ABNT NBR ISO 80004 (3, 5, 6, and 8) and two parts dealing with Nanotechnology vocabulary (1 and 13) have already been published.

For ABNT's president Mario William Esper, the new standard will help stimulate the dissemination of graphene knowledge and applications: "This is a ground-breaking initiative to promote the scientific advancement and strengthening of this revolutionary material, which can generate so much wealth and foreign exchange trading for Brazil."

Graphene, a carbon nanomaterial widely studied for its remarkable physical properties including high mechanical strength, lightness, malleability, and high thermal and electrical conductivity, has attracted industry attention due to its ability to enhance the material properties of common products like paint, cement and concrete, packaging, plastics, lubricants, and more. Graphene is also a key part of the green energy transition, since it has shown promise in next-generation battery technologies. Brazil is currently the world's third largest supplier of graphite, the main raw material for graphene, according to data from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovations. The estimate is that the graphene market will be worth more than $6 billion in five years.

About Gerdau Graphene

Gerdau Graphene is a nanotech company focused on the production, development, and commercialization of graphene-enhanced products including polymers, paints and coatings, rubber, and more. Launched in 2021 by Gerdau, the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, through its Gerdau Next program, Gerdau Graphene enables businesses to harness the revolutionary properties of graphene to deliver industry-leading products. To learn more, please visit gerdaugraphene.com.

About ABNT

ABNT is the only National Standardization Forum, recognized by Brazilian society since it was created on September 28, 1940, and confirmed by the Federal Government through various legal instruments. It is responsible for elaborating Brazilian Standards (NBR) for the most diverse sectors. ABNT participates in regional standardization in the Mercosur Standardization Association (AMN) and in the Pan-American Technical Standards Commission (Copant) and in international standardization through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Since 1950, it has also worked in certification, serving large and small companies, both domestic and foreign. It currently runs over 400 certification programs aimed at products, systems, and greenhouse gas verification, among others. The ABNT Conformity Seal is recognized by society as assurance of acquiring compliant products and services, meeting the strictest quality criteria. ABNT Certification has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia, conducting audits in more than 30 countries. Find additional information at https://www.abnt.org.br.

