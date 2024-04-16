Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Evan Bell (the "Acquiror") announces that on April 15, 2024, the Acquiror acquired securities of Atomic Minerals Corporation (the "Issuer") (TSXV: ATOM) and has filed an early warning report advising of its holdings in the Issuer.

The Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of a total of 6,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer, which securities were acquired by the Acquiror by way of an asset purchase agreement dated February 27, 2024, as amended on April 8, 2024, with the Issuer at a deemed price of $0.135 per Share for deemed consideration of $810,000 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror held or had control over an aggregate nil common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror holds or has control over an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 17.87% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer calculated on a diluted basis.

The Transaction resulted in an approximate 17.87% change in the Acquiror's ownership or control over the common shares of the Issuer.

The securities were acquired as consideration for the sale of an asset and for investment purposes under an exemption provided under National Instrument 45-106. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the Issuer in the future.

The Issuer's head office is located at 830 - 1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6.

The Acquiror is located at Box 228, La Ronge, Saskatchewan S0J 1L0.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Penilla Klomp

Corporate Secretary of the Issuer

penillaklomp@gmail.com

(604) 341-6870

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

