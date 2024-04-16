Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received and compiled assays from a 2024 surface program at the Del Norte project within the 'Golden Triangle area" of BC. The property is located 34 km east of Stewart in the Skeena Mining Division. The property consists of 13 mineral tenures (claims) covering 5830 hectares in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 55 % interest. Decade has the right to earn an additional 20% by placing the property into production.

The Del Norte project covers an eight-kilometre-long north-south mineralized belt that hosts multiple gold showings in the same geological environment as the Eskay Creek gold mine. Significantly, three gold-bearing streams intersect the property; namely Nelson, Del Norte and Willoughby Creeks with Nelson Creek supporting a gold placer mining operation in the 1930s.

Surface mapping and sampling efforts were undertaken, with twenty-nine grab samples collected from previously underexplored areas characterized by challenging terrain conditions, particularly at the eastern edge of claim 396311. Work was undertaken by Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo. of Outbound Consulting. Her observations are as follows:

"The presence of an oxidized, porphyritic diorite intrusive, accompanied by an extensive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration halo, was noted, exhibiting pervasive and texturally destructive characteristics with notable pyrite and galena occurrences.

Three types of mineralization were identified during the survey:

South-southwest dipping quartz-calcite veins with associated iron oxide and manganese oxide, exhibiting trace galena occurrences. Pervasive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration surrounding the intrusive, displaying varying gold-silver values. North-northwest trending sheeted quartz veins with iron oxides, pyrite, and trace galena, identified through historical data.

Future exploration efforts should focus on further investigating the quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration around the intrusive to the north, as well as the gold-bearing alteration identified to the south. Additionally, exploration along the strike of the north-northwest quartz veins to the south is advised, potentially correlating with adjacent mineralized zones for enhanced understanding."

The following table shows the gold and silver values from the sericitic alteration zone that is up to 50 m wide.

Sample-ID Easting Northing Au ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% B0011109 467801 6208402 0.837 8.21 0.00564 0.827 0.0098 B0011110 467801 6208402 0.126 2.31 0.0061 0.1415 0.0028 B0011115 467874 6208131 3.19 15.35 0.00752 0.0305 0.0284 B0011116 467877 6208136 30.9 80 0.00718 0.128 0.0593 B0011117 467885 6208146 0.179 1.04 0.00227 0.0116 0.0397 B0011118 467893 6208153 1.215 26.3 0.143 2.15 1.045 B0011128 467940 6208324 0.128 0.14 0.00026 0.0003 0.0051

Photos of the sericite alteration zone are shown below:

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

The above 2 photos show the low sulphide quartz veining that hosts high gold-silver values with low base metal values. Sample B0011115 assayed 3.19 g/t Au and B0011116 assayed 30.9 g/t Au respectively.

A map showing the area of sampling with assay numbers plotted are shown below. The quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone is shown in yellow. Recommended areas for further work are shown in red outlines.

Figure 4

Previous sampling by Decade in 2020 shown on attached map, indicates that the sericite altered zone is highly anomalous in gold-silver values. A summary of these samples is as follows:

Sample-ID Type Au ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% A-20-73 Float Grab 0.99 54.4 0.86 0.568 40.9 A-20-74 Bedrock- Grab 0.54 90.3 - - - A-20-77 Bedrock- Grab 1.0 86.7 - 2.45 -- A-20-169 Float Grab 0.2 0.7 - - - A-20-170 Float Grab 0.52 2.9 - - - KKM-45 Bedrock- Grab 1.8 16.3 - - -

The alteration zone appears to be at least 2 km in length according to the latest exploration. It is planned that 2024 surface exploration will target this exciting new zone. As well, the Company will investigate target areas for both porphyry copper-gold as well as base-metal-precious metal bearing veins along north trending zones.

All samples were analyzed by ALS Labs in North Vancouver BC.

The Company has a new website available for viewing at www.decaderesources.ca

The Company is busy formulating drill plans for this coming summer. Work will be planned based on fulfilling assessment work and farm-in commitments, testing newly outlined mineralized areas as well as further testing and sampling of known mineralized zones.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

