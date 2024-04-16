By analyzing thousands of ON24-powered experiences, ON24 announces financial services benchmarks to help organizations increase client and advisor engagement and results

Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced the release of its "2024 Financial Services Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report." The comprehensive analysis unveils key digital engagement trends within the financial services sector, providing insights for marketers aiming to increase engagement with clients, agents and advisors, build thought leadership, generate demand and ultimately increase business results.

After analyzing interactions from thousands of financial services webinars and content experiences in 2023, the report reveals shifts in audience behavior and concludes that personalization is the biggest factor for driving business growth in the industry. Financial services companies have seen an 18% increase in calls-to-action (CTA) engagement since 2022 and more than double the growth rate within personalized CTAs. This trend is indicative of clients, agents and advisors' increasing preference for online channels, highlighting the importance of a digital-first engagement strategy.

"Today, financial services brands need to build trusted client relationships. For an industry that traditionally relied on in-person interactions, finding innovative ways to personalize the customer experience is imperative," says Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "Our research demonstrates that the financial services companies prioritizing actionable insights, AI-powered innovation and personalized experiences have the potential to outperform their competitors and lead the industry now and moving forward."

As digital engagement maintains its upward momentum year-over-year (YoY), the report has identified the following shifts:

Client and advisor digital interactions are surging - The average number of interactions per webinar attendee within live webinars in financial services has grown by 13% since 2021.

- The average number of interactions per webinar attendee within live webinars in financial services has grown by 13% since 2021. Personalization is key for increasing client conversion and advisor enablement Within personalized experiences, engagement with calls-to-action more than doubled and requests for meetings increased by 73% YoY.

Within personalized experiences, engagement with calls-to-action more than doubled and requests for meetings increased by 73% YoY. Audiences want to engage with experiences anytime, anywhere - The number of interactions per attendee in on-demand webinars grew by 15% YoY.

- The number of interactions per attendee in on-demand webinars grew by 15% YoY. Continuing education and certifications in digital formats are rising - The number of digital certifications per client and advisor grew by 32% YoY, more than 10 points higher than the global average.

- The number of digital certifications per client and advisor grew by 32% YoY, more than 10 points higher than the global average. Client, advisor and agent demand for content is greater than ever, increasing the need for generative AI The number of content hub views grew by 57% YoY and engagement with on-demand webinars within content hubs nearly doubled YoY.

To get more insights, download the 2024 Financial Services Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416408325/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tessa Barron

press@on24.com

Investor:

Lauren Sloane, The Blueshirt Group for ON24

investorrelations@on24.com