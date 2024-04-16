Avalara, Inc.: Avalara Appoints Ross Tennenbaum as President

Tennenbaum previously served as Avalara CFO and successfully scaled the company's global tax automation and compliance business to more than $1 billion in 2023 revenue

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Ross Tennenbaum has been appointed President.

In his new, expanded role, Tennenbaum will be responsible for driving company-wide improvements and ensuring the success of every Avalara customer around the globe. As Avalara President, he will oversee the majority of Avalara's business operations including Avalara AvaTax for sales and use tax calculations, Avalara Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, Avalara Tax Research, and more. Tennenbaum will also lead the teams responsible for Avalara's customer and compliance operations, finance functions, India operations, and legal functions.

Tennenbaum has been at Avalara for five years and has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer since 2020, helping to scale Avalara's business to exceed $1 billion in revenue last year. Prior to that, he served as Avalara's Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, where he led several business units tied to the company's growth initiatives. Tennenbaum's experience includes a 10-year investment banking career at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, including working with Avalara for more than five years and leading its IPO in 2018.

"Ross has a proven track record and has been instrumental in driving growth and efficiency for Avalara," said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. "Our business has an ambitious and exciting goal of becoming part of every transaction in the world. We know to accomplish this goal that we must be relentlessly focused on driving improvements across our company and ensuring our customers have the best experience possible. Ross is the ideal leader to accomplish these goals while ensuring Avalara is here for generations to come."

