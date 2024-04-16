St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (hereinafter referred to as "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a business relationship within the Treaty 8 Territory.

Evolution Power Projects Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise, a leading provider of mobile low emission power solutions, and associated site infrastructure, and an Economic Development Company (hereinafter referred to as "Development Co"), a subsidiary of a prominent Treaty 8 First Nation, have entered into an MOU to collaborate on various projects and opportunities within the Treaty 8 Territory.

The Development Co is focused on creating economic benefits in balance with the Nation's traditional practices, culture and commitment to environmental stewardship. Evolution Power Projects is emerging as the leader in off grid remote power generation in BC and AB, providing oil and gas well site electrification amongst major producers. The shared environmental directive and commitment to technological advancement, emission reduction, fossil fuel alternatives and industry progress make this strategic partnership an opportunity for great advancement and success.

This First Nation, and by extension the Development Co, possess a rich history and profound connection to their land, they are dedicated to protecting the environment and fostering sustainable practices. The leadership of the Development Co stands as a testament to Indigenous entrepreneurship and the power of aligning economic activities with cultural and environmental values.

The MOU, effective as of April 1, 2024, outlines the intentions and understanding between the two parties to work together in the pursuit of business opportunities and the provision of services. Operating in the natural gas rich areas atop the Montney Formation, Enterprise Group Inc continues to expand and pursue opportunities in Northeastern BC and Northwestern Alberta, where economic activity is plentiful. Partnerships and strategic alliances, like this one, play a vital role in our expansion plan. It is our intention to create value for local communities, partners and shareholders alike.

"This partnership marks an important step towards fostering collaboration and economic development within the Treaty 8 Territory," said Heather Johnston, President of Evolution Power Projects Inc. "We are excited to combine our expertise with the First Nation's local insights to deliver innovative solutions and create shared value for our clients and communities."

Ms. Johnston adds: "We are proud that the Development Co has selected our team to work alongside and recognizes that Evolution is a leading provider of low emission electrification systems providing customers with solutions and technology to assist with achieving ESG targets throughout their territory."

