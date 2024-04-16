Perk Labs Inc. Provides Update on Native App for CUSA

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCPINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit") announced that the Carleton University ?Students'?? ?Association ("CUSA") is pleased with Getit's mobile platform, and has requested that Getit begin the rollout of their full native app.

Carleton is an Ottawa university with more than 30,000 students, and 2,400 staff and faculty members. Getit currently facilitates delivery, pickup, and order to table for some of CUSA's food outlets through a custom branded web-app. Getit also processes all of CUSA's ticketing and registration for their games and events. Getit's native app will unify these payment options, making them accessible from a single user-friendly platform.

The rollout of the full native app is underway, and it is on track to be released in May. The app will soon include Getit's upcoming feature, loyalty points, which rewards customers for repeated purchases by granting them discounts as well as free items. This feature is fully configurable, and CUSA will be able to determine how loyalty points are granted, and create custom reward schemes and point redemption options. Getit's loyalty points can quickly and seamlessly be added to future native apps, and this feature will be made available for all Getit Custom clients. In addition, the full native app will allow CUSA to process more payment types, including donations.

"We're thrilled with the quality of food & beverage ordering from Getit's web app" said Carley Parsons,? CUSA Director of Communications & Strategy?. "With Getit's system, we're seeing increased sales and tipping, improved operational efficiency, and we're getting very positive feedback from students. We're looking forward to utilizing loyalty points to further drive sales growth, and to increase student engagement with CUSA services."

Getit clients who commission a native app should expect to see increased revenues, as the app's presence on the phone serves as a reminder of food & beverage ordering availability. The app also allows for much greater reach to customers, both through notifications for special promotions, and linking customers to their purchases for improved data analysis and targeted offerings.

"CUSA has served as an excellent case study for the effectiveness of Getit's technology in a campus environment" said Ben Lacroix, Chief Development Officer of Getit Technologies. "We're looking forward to working with the CUSA team to launch the native app that not only facilitates revenue growth, but also promotes CUSA's other services to students."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTCPINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Hardy, CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@getittechnologies.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and expectations of future revenues for the Company. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc. ?

View the original press release on accesswire.com