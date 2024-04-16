Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced the appointment of three Advisory Board members to provide strategic guidance and oversight as the Company ushers in its next phase of growth. Advisory Board members include Darin Gardner, E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley, and Vitaly "Vic" Pirotsky.

"We are honored to welcome an Advisory Board with invaluable wisdom across strategic sectors aligned with our mission," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "Darin, Vic and Whiz bring decades of experience in areas such as pharmaceuticals, behavioral and mental health, government, psychedelics, veterans affairs, fundraising, and more. Alongside our executive and board members, this collective effort is well-positioned to revolutionize the conventional real estate investment space and address the lack of clinical infrastructure to support the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments."

Advisory Board Members

Darin Gardner

Darin Gardner brings over 20 years of experience in pharmaceuticals, infectious disease preparedness, appropriations, and funding-related issues, having navigated Capitol Hill and various federal agencies as a staffer and a pharmaceutical industry lobbyist. He currently runs Government Affairs for the Psychedelic Medicine Coalition. Mr. Gardner's extensive career includes working for Senator Tim Hutchinson and Congresswoman Kay Granger, where he focused on healthcare, taxation, labor, education, and appropriations. At Roche and Genentech, he managed issues related to antiviral medications, immunosuppressive drug coverage, and pharmaceutical matters. His leadership in federal lobbying and his contributions to various company-specific and industry-wide issues have garnered recognition and respect within the field.

E. Matthew Buckley

A former decorated Navy fighter pilot, E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley is the CEO of Top Gun Options (TGO) and Strike Fighter Financial in Boca Raton, FL. He is also the Chairman of No Fallen Heroes Foundation, helping to heal veterans, first responders, and their families with alternative therapies such as psychedelic-assisted therapy. Prior to TGO, Mr. Buckley was founder and CEO of the Options News Network, a financial media company headquartered in the Chicago Board of Trade, and Director of Leadership with a military-themed consulting company where he served as an executive consultant to Fortune 500 companies. His expertise spans strategic planning and execution, raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, managing profitability, public speaking, relationship building, charitable fundraising, leadership development, and team building.

From 1991-2006, Mr. Buckley was a highly decorated Naval Aviator with the U.S. Navy serving at multiple duty stations worldwide. He was an F/A-18 Hornet Instructor and Adversary Pilot with combat experience, flew 44 combat sorties over Iraq, and was awarded two Strike/Flight Air Medals. He graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).

Vitaly Pirotsky

Vitaly Pirotsky holds significant expertise in the Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, and Life Sciences industries, having spent over 20 years bringing several life-saving blockbuster drugs to the market. His impact is seen throughout his career history as a Global Asset Lead/Program and Portfolio Manager at Pfizer, Alnylam, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, part of the Moonshot on Cancer initiative under the Obama/Biden administration. Mr. Pirotsky is an active angel investor and advisor to several early-stage biotechnology companies and venture funds, with a focus on the social and economic impact of behavioral and mental health.



About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company specializing in the ownership of income-generating properties primarily linked to the healthcare industry.

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

healingrt@mattio.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205646

SOURCE: Healing Realty Trust