Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Sustainability Report: Our Value Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation prioritizes the entire product life cycle - from the design phase through repair and refurbishment. The company is committed to delivering the best quality products that maintain performance while evolving to be more efficient and environmentally friendly.

In 2023, we conducted a life cycle analysis of our KitchenAid stand mixer, blender and food processor which exemplified sustainable management through the full product life cycle and value chain.

Learn more about Whirlpool Corporation's value chain in the 2023 Sustainability Report: https://whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

