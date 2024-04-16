Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Duke Energy Celebrates Its Indigenous Employee Resource Group and Sponsors Campbell University's Inaugural American Indian Leadership Development Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Duke Energy's Indigenous employee resource group is called Forever Indigenous Resource Support Team (FIRST) and is open to all employees at Duke Energy. Wow! I have learned so much from our FIRST members over this past year.

We support the communities we serve by sponsoring events like the 2023 AISES Region 7 Conference in Lumberton and the Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration.

Duke Energy Corporation is also one of the sponsors of the inaugural American Indian Leadership Development Program at Campbell University.

Thank you Al Bryant, Peter Donlon and team for the postive impact you are having on North and South Carolina through such an impressive leadership program.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

