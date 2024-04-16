Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 April to 12 April 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/8/2024
FR0010313833
7000
99,135
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/9/2024
FR0010313833
7000
98,3276
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/10/2024
FR0010313833
7000
97,2403
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/11/2024
FR0010313833
7000
97,6331
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/12/2024
FR0010313833
4161
97,9582
XPAR
TOTAL
32 161
98,0677
