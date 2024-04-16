Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 April to 12 April 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/8/2024 FR0010313833 7000 99,135 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/9/2024 FR0010313833 7000 98,3276 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/10/2024 FR0010313833 7000 97,2403 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/11/2024 FR0010313833 7000 97,6331 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/12/2024 FR0010313833 4161 97,9582 XPAR TOTAL 32 161 98,0677

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416362374/en/

Contacts:

Arkema