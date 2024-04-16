The "Norway Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Norway Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 10.27%.

The Norway data center market is experiencing robust growth driven by key factors. Government initiatives, tax incentives, and a supportive regulatory framework, including the "Norwegian Data Centres Sustainable, Digital Power Centres" strategy, contribute to a favorable business environment.

The government is considering regulating data centers under electronic communication rules to ensure digital security and protect national interests. It promotes using Norway's renewable energy advantage for sustainable growth in the industry. Norwegian industrial parks, including Mo Industrial Park, Mongstad, and Heroya Industrial Park, are pivotal in fostering innovation and promoting the circular economy as focal points for new-age technologies and sustainable initiatives.

The key clients in the Norwegian data center landscape include cloud service providers and enterprises focusing on High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications.

Norway's emphasis on utilizing waste heat for efficiency and environmental responsibility aligns with global trends in sustainability, attracting environmentally conscious investors and businesses. As of early 2023, Norway had 5.4 million internet users and 4.62 million active social media users. This robust digital adoption contributes to increased data traffic, further fueling the country's data center market growth.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Norway's colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway Facilities Covered (Existing): 31 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12 Coverage: 12+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Norway

Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Norway data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NetNordic

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

Coromatic

COWI

CTS Nordics

Designer Group

KeySource

Olaris AS

Red Engineering

YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Austin Hughes

Carrier

Caterpillar

Comsys

Cummins

DEIF

Eaton

Flakt Group

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Bulk Infrastructure

Green Mountain

Green Edge Compute

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Orange Business Services

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

AQ Compute

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Oslo Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

This report analyses the Norway data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the Norway data center market?

How much is the Norway data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Norway?

Who are the key investors in the Norway data center market?

What are the driving factors for the Norway data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Norway

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Norway

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 30+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Oslo

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

2. Investment Opportunities in Norway

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Norway

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Norway

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in Norway

3.1. Data Center Demand Across Industries in Norway

3.2. Colocation Services Market in Norway

3.3. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) ADD-Ons

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.4. Break-Up of Construction Cost

5.5. General Construction Services: Market Size Forecast

6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV

7. Key Market Participants

7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Construction Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cz5lw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416882864/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900