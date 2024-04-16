Anzeige
Creative Realities to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 and 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX), full service digital signage solutions and digital media network company,today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 1:30 PM (PST). Rick Mills, CEO will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50150

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Creative Realities, Inc, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - Rick Mills will be available on Thursday May 2nd from 8:00am PST to 1:30 PST for 1x1 meetings

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About_Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc. is a full-service digital signage and digital media company providing a wide range of solutions to enhance communications in a variety of out-of-home environments. The company has four distinct software platforms including two best-in-class Content Management Systems (Clarity, ReflectView) that service a variety of verticals, an ad serving platform (Ad Logic) with upstream integration into the programmatic AdTech value chain and an automotive showroom platform. The company sells these platforms on a Software-as -a-Service (SaaS) basis to enterprise customers and boasts a blue-chip customer list of major retailers, restaurants, convenience stores and entertainment venues- including at prominent stadiums and arenas. The company's AdLogic platform powers some of the largest retail media networks in North America and traffics over 50 million ads per month

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Rick Mills
Phone: 502-500-9520
Address: 13100 Magisterial Drive, Suite 100, Louisville KY 40223
Email: rick.mills@cri.com

SOURCE: Creative Realities via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
