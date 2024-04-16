Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Company Lays Foundation for Growth with Hiring of New CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its audited consolidated financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2023. Year over year revenue was down slightly as the company laid the foundation for growth going forward through consolidating its operations as well as hiring a new CEO. In addition the company continued to serve top tier customers and won significant supplier and quality awards during the period.

Key Financial Highlights

In FY2023, Wi2Wi generated $6.3 million in revenue, versus $6.9 million the previous year. The company's strategic initiatives have fortified its customer base with significant top-tier additions and sustained partnerships highlighting Wi2Wi's commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable solutions across diverse sectors including Avionics, Military, Industrial and IoT. Wi2Wi's relentless customer focus during the year resulted in being honoured with the "Outstanding Supplier Recognition Award" by industry giant Collins Aerospace.

Wi2Wi is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ted Clark as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2024. Mr. Clark brings a wealth of experience in the technology sector, with a proven track record of driving growth, optimizing operations, and leading companies to new heights. Under his leadership, Wi2Wi is poised to accelerate growth through a keen focus on driving top-line revenue, optimizing cash flow, and expanding its market footprint.

Reflecting on the company's strategic direction, Mr. Clark stated, "Wi2Wi is at a pivotal juncture, and I am thrilled to lead the company through its next growth phase. We will focus on leveraging our core strengths, as well as exploring new market opportunities, and enhancing operational efficiencies to ensure sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders. With our strong foundation and the collective expertise of our team, I am confident in Wi2Wi's future success."

As Wi2Wi embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company reaffirms its dedication to delivering outstanding products and services, fostering strong customer relationships, and achieving operational excellence. With a clear strategic vision and strong leadership, Wi2Wi is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Full Year 2023 Financial Overview (Audited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Full Year 2023 Full Year 2022 Revenue $ 6.343 $ 6,857 Net income (loss) (1,325 ) (1,236 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations (56 ) (305 ) Total assets 7,085 9,003 Cash on hand 917 1,522 Total current liabilities 1,143 1,360 Shareholders' equity 3,977 5,280 Q4 FY23 Financial Overview (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 3 Months Ending December 31, 2023 3 Months Ending December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,522 $ 1,684 Income/Loss from Operations (312 ) (316 )

Detailed and historical financial information is available here.

Investor & Media Contact

Ted Clark, Chief Executive Office

+1-469-545-3423

ted_c@wi2wi.com

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi enables customers to substantially reduce their wireless R&D expenses and time to market. Wi2Wi designs, manufactures, and markets deeply integrated, end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions as well as customizable, high-performance timing and frequency control devices. Wi2Wi provides real-time technical support throughout the entire product life cycle for customers across the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Avionics, Space, Industrial, Medical, and Government sectors.

Wi2Wi was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin where all manufacturing, design and engineering, and a laboratory for reliability and quality control are located. The branch office, located in Hyderabad, India is focused on developing end to end wireless connectivity subsystems and solutions.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class global leaders in technology, manufacturing and sales. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders along with direct sales.

