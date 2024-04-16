Xybion Digital Inc: Envol Biomedical selects Xybion's Preclinical Gold Standard LIMS, Pristima, to Digitize Lab Operations

Xybion's Preclinical LIMS Unifies and Enhances Laboratory Efficiency and Data Integrity for EnvolBio's CRO operations.

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Xybion Digital announced today its partnership with EnvolBio to digitize lab operations for end-to-end non-clinical process standardization, streamline data for faster lab operation, manage quality, improve data integrity and compliance. This end-to-end preclinical gold standard solution helps the R&D teams with the ability to seamlessly perform study planning, cost management, protocol creation, study execution, data management, reporting, and regulatory submissions of non-clinical research and development studies.

As a world-leading, research-driven CRO, EnvolBio creates value through specialized primate studies and preclinical and clinical pharmacology services for drug discovery, toxicology, and clinical trials. "The nonclinical lab processes and data management are a critical part of EnvolBio's development, and the enhanced processes will make studies a lot more efficient. EnvolBio is excited to partner with Xybion and its end-to-end, fully unified solution, which will support us to run nearly the entire process from a single system. This improves the business user experience significantly, offers more flexibility, and simplifies the IT ecosystem through a single platform instead of operating multiple systems," says Jacob McDonald, CEO of EnvolBio, responsible for this program.

The Pristima LIMS SaaS software offers a complete digital lab environment:

Protocol Management

Planning, Cost and Resource Management

Toxicology

Pathology and Digital Pathology

Histology

Veterinary Management, IACUC

Colony Management

Pharmacy

Master Schedule, audits, non-conformance, CAPA

CDSIC SEND

Historical Controls Database (HCDB), Reporting and Analytics.

Lab Datalake and Artificial Intelligence

Mr. Kamal Biswas, President and COO of Xybion, says, "We are super excited to start this partnership. Xybion's LIMS creates an end-to-end digital laboratory execution environment not only for internal EnvolBio existing labs, but it also creates a future expansion path to streamline workflows, automation, data management, and artificial intelligence solutions. I'm very happy to support Jacob and his team to achieve their lab digitization goals."

"We are exceptionally proud to have been selected by EnvolBio as their partner for the digital acceleration of lab operations. This win bolsters Xybion Digital's track record as a trusted partner to large multinationals operating in the life sciences industry," said Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion Digital.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a leading software solution and consulting company dedicated to helping corporations solve business problems and create new capabilities. Through intelligently designed systems and business processes, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs, and manage compliance, regulatory adherence, and risk. Serving more than 350 customers in 35 countries, we have the global scale and expertise to bring employees around the world to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, workplace health, and government. We put our expertise into action every day to help companies transform the digital workplace. Our unique solutions focus on integrated preclinical lab management, early-stage drug discovery, digital lab solutions, regulatory compliance, GRC, quality management, predictive compliance, content management, and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion has supported most of the top 20 global life sciences companies through software, services, and consulting.

About Envol BioMedical

Envol Biomedical offers preclinical pharmacology and toxicology services for drug discovery and development in support of small molecules, gene therapy, and biologics. Envol Biomedical has access to the largest population of readily available naïve and non-naïve non-human primates (old-world and new world) in the continental U.S. Envol Biomedical provides cost-effective quality pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies with extremely fast turn-around time. Envol Biomedical is dedicated to the on-time delivery of study samples and study reports (standard and specific study protocols).

Contacts:

Media

Joseph Kalina

Xybion Digital

609-512-5790 x 316

jkalina@Xybion.com

SOURCE: Xybion Digital Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com