Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Announces Appointment of Industry Leader Michael Blechman as New Board Member

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND) ("SI") announced the appointment of Michael Blechman to the Board of Directors of SI effective April 12, 2024. Mr. Blechman filled a Board vacancy and replaces Mr. Marcus Frampton, who recently resigned, as a Class B director.

John A. Moore, Chairman of SI, said "After knowing Mr. Blechman for the past four years and watching his success in building a leading bioprocessing controls business and ultimately selling it, Ms. Santos, our CEO, and I felt he would add outstanding commercial insights to assist SI with the commercial launch of the DOTS multiparameter sensor platform. Mr. Blechman has already made introductions to important members of the biotech community. He is a Board member who will roll up his sleeves and help us grow the business."

Mr. Blechman commented: "I'm honored to join the SI Board and looking forward to offering my skills and operational experience to augment my fellow board members' own expertise and skills. Scientific Industries appears to be at the cusp of great things and I'm excited to be a part of the process."

Michael Blechman brings over three decades of experience in sales, marketing, operations and strategic planning. As CEO of Automated Control Concepts, Inc. ("ACC") he led the organization through 20 years of profitable operations and positive shareholder returns, culminating in a successful transaction with a private equity investor. While at ACC, Michael spearheaded their entry into the biotech product space with the introduction of the highly effective Lab Owl bioreactor control and information system.

