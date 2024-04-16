The new AI solution was created in direct response to critical needs highlighted by the nursing educational community, including the demand for reliable study resources, improved student engagement with course materials, and driving capacity and effectiveness in the face of resource constraints.

Hundreds of nursing students and educators at Arizona State University, Chamberlain University, Miami-Dade College, and other institutions have signed up to support the testing and roll-out of Sherpath AI for broader availability in fall courses.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Elsevier Health, a global leader in information and analytics, today introduced Sherpath AI, the most advanced generative AI chat designed specifically for nursing students. The tool integrates Elsevier's trusted nursing education content with advanced generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), offering a beneficial aid for students and nurse educators navigating courses, exam preparation, and the transition into clinical practice.

The use of AI in healthcare education is expected to grow considerably in the next 2-3 years. In Elsevier's Clinician of the Future 2023: Education report it was found that 62% of students are excited by the prospect of using generative AI tools in their education. The early feedback from students and educators who have tested Sherpath AI suggests the tool will enhance the learning experience for students and improve results.

With Sherpath AI, nursing students can ask questions with natural language in the same way they would speak to a trusted tutor or expert. The tool provides verified nursing education content, source citations for accuracy and reliability, diverse multimedia tutorials, interactive dialogue and personalized responses. Underpinning the content and technology are Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles and Privacy Principles created in collaboration with our communities.

Brent Gordon, President, Nursing & Health Education, Elsevier Health said: "We are optimistic about the promise of generative AI to expand personalized learning, improve program outcomes, and extend the reach of our trusted institutional partners to train more practice-ready nurses. We are grateful to the students and educators who are working closely with us during Sherpath AI's phased development and testing and we are excited about the national roll-out later this year."

Sherpath AI offers best-in-class features including:

trusted nursing education content

source citations for accuracy and reliability

diverse multi-media tutorials like Osmosis for Nursing videos

interactive chat dialogue and personalized responses in the moment of learning

support for course preparation and teaching strategies

Judith Karshmer Ph.D, MSN, MS, RN, Dean of the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University said: "At Arizona State University, we are seeking innovative ways to enhance student success and broaden access to nursing education. Especially as we prepare to launch ASU Health, the potential for generative AI to transform learning and teaching is immense, and we're optimistic about how Sherpath AI can support our goals. We see how Sherpath AI can help students succeed in their studies, NCLEX prep, and preparation for practice, and are thrilled that our students will have an opportunity to experience it and share their feedback."

Janelle R. Sokolowich Ph.D., MSN/Ed.RN, Associate Provost, Chamberlain University said: "Sherpath AI supports faculty in developing alternative teaching strategies. The feature allows faculty to ask for innovative methods to teach specific content. It can serve as a guide for novice faculty members as well as experienced faculty members who want to uncover alternative methods to support learning. The value is that faculty will be confident in their student's use of the product knowing the resources are verified and accurate. The ability to have students and faculty use AI in a controlled environment is dynamic."

Sherpath AI builds on Sherpath, Elsevier's market-leading teaching and learning courseware platform that supports hundreds of thousands of nursing students across the US, preparing them for both the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam and clinical practice. The introduction of generative AI into its offerings aims to streamline access to trustworthy information, facilitating the education of the next generation of healthcare professionals.

For over two decades, Elsevier has combined AI and machine learning technologies with trusted, evidence-based content and extensive data sets to create effective solutions for the education, research, life sciences, and healthcare sectors. The launch of Sherpath AI is a significant step forward in the company's commitment to leveraging technology to make learning more accessible, personalized, and effective. With the emergence of generative AI, there is so much potential for useful applications, and Elsevier Health is committed to harnessing this technology to improve educational outcomes.

To learn more about Sherpath AI and register to be a part of the exclusive Sherpath AI preview experience for Fall 2024, please visit our website by clicking here.

About Elsevier Health

For more than 140 years, Elsevier has supported the work of researchers and healthcare professionals by providing current, evidence-based information that can help empower students and clinicians to provide the best healthcare possible. Growing from our roots, Elsevier Health applies innovation, facilitates insights, and helps drive more informed decision-making for our customers across global health. We support health providers by providing accessible, trusted evidence-based information to take on the infodemic; prepare more future health professionals with effective tools and resources; provide insights that help clinicians improve patient outcomes; deliver healthcare that is truly inclusive; and supports a more personalized and localized healthcare experience.

Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our innovation, and our teams are committed to creating education and practice solutions that reflect the diversity of our world. Elsevier Health is helping lay the groundwork for more equitable healthcare worldwide; we bring the same rigor to our digital information solutions as we do to our publishing, allowing us to offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive progress for the benefit of every patient.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.

Together with the Elsevier Foundation, we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

