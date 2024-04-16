Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - ROOM IN A BOX (RIAB North America) announced today the launch of its sustainable furniture brand featuring Bett 2.0, a 100% corrugated cardboard bed frame made and shipped in the U.S. The bed frame is made with 70% post consumer recycled material and is fully recyclable at the end of its life cycle.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10459/205529_9851c4f384a6da15_001full.jpg

RIAB started in Berlin, Germany in 2013 and was founded on the mission to create eco-friendly alternatives to traditional furniture. RIAB North America utilizes the patented German designs to produce simple, functional pieces manufactured in U.S. based facilities. RIAB North America sells exclusively online and for every product sold, a tree is planted by its partner Eden Reforestation Projects, an organization that works with local communities to restore landscapes on a massive scale.

RIAB North America designs are elegant in their aesthetics, functional in use, and grounded in sound engineering with more than a hundred thousand bed frames already in homes across Europe. The natural surfaces of strong kraft paper are warm to the touch, soft, and resilient. RIAB North America products are crafted as an alternative to any conventional piece of furniture. Pieces are durable, long-lasting, and withstand exposure to liquids. Utilizing corrugated board also has a regulating effect on the humidity of an indoor climate and can positively influence the acoustics of a room due to its sound-absorbing properties.

RIAB North America is launching with Bett 2.0, a bed frame created to elevate any room. Bett 2.0 comes in a range of sizes from twin to king and arrives assembled and compact in its box with minimal set-up required. The bedframes have a life expectancy of approximately 10 years and if any component gets damaged early, it can be easily replaced without the need to dispose of the whole piece of furniture.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10459/205529_9851c4f384a6da15_002full.jpg

"Consumers are seeking functional, eco-friendly and long-term sustainable versions of traditional products. We have taken every aspect of the product life cycle into account to minimize environmental impact when bringing ROOM IN A BOX to the U.S., from design and manufacturing to shipping and eventual product disposal," said co-founder of RIAB North America, Josh David. "Bett 2.0 is for anyone. It's lightweight and pre-assembled design makes this piece perfect for urban living spaces, new home owners, rental properties, flex spaces, and more."

Bett 2.0 is only the beginning for RIAB North America. RIAB's global designs include storage, tables, seating, and more, with endless opportunities to introduce unique eco-friendly furniture collections and colorways.

RIAB North America's Bett 2.0 is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King now at https://www.roominabox.us/products/bed-2-0.

