Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, is thrilled to announce advancements in the realm of bio-based plastic extrusion, specifically for value-added material properties and services that are critically important in the electronics, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.





Good Natured supplies FDA compliant bio-based rigid extruded sheet for sensitive medical and electronics packaging.



The Company's specialty coating and blending capabilities, honed through 20+ years of experience formulating and extruded bioplastic materials, positions it uniquely to set new benchmarks for advanced, high value product options in its Industrial business group.

Customizable Solutions for Electronics

In the electronics industry, the prevention of electrostatic discharge is crucial. good natured® now offers the ability for enhanced electrostatic discharge ("ESD") on bio-based rigid extruded sheet. The Company offers one of the highest ranges of ESD protection in the industry with surface resistivity of 107 to 10¹° ohm per square for the containment, transport and long-term storage of microchips, printed circuit boards and other ESD-sensitive components.

Using extruded sheets with enhanced ESD ensures the protection of sensitive electronic components from static electricity, which can cause significant damage and data loss. This high value performance not only enhances the reliability of electronic products but also extends their lifespan, offering a competitive technological edge in the market beyond the sustainability benefits of the bio-based rigid rollstock itself.

Innovative Applications in Pharmaceuticals

For the pharmaceutical sector, extruded sheets play a vital role in creating secure and sterile packaging. ESD protection is instrumental in preventing static buildup, ensuring that pharmaceutical products are not compromised during manufacturing and packaging processes.

good natured® can supply certified bio-based rigid extruded sheet that complies with FDA standards for the packaging of sensitive medical components such as catheters and syringes and is compatible with form, fill, and seal processes, aligning with stringent industry regulations.

Advanced Extrusion Techniques and Renewable Materials

The Company's state-of-the-art extrusion processes cater to a broad range of bio-based materials and bio-recycled blends, reflecting the Company's commitment to reducing environmental impact by sourcing and commercializing the latest viable bio-based options on the market that also remove chemicals of concern such as BPAs, PFAS and phthalates.

With highly customizable capabilities, good natured® is adaptable to a variety of specialized requirements across industries and equipment. Whether it's creating precise widths and thicknesses or incorporating specialized coatings, the Company's commitment to customization and service is designed to make it as easy as possible for businesses to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and non-renewable resources.

The integration of post-consumer recycled plastics into good natured® Bio-PET material blends underscores the Company's dedication to the principles of a circular economy and the latest in certain regulatory requirements seeking to promote curbside recyclability and a minimum percentage of post-consumer recycled content.

A Focus on Local Manufacturing

With dedicated extrusion facilities in North America, the Company prioritizes US and Canada manufacturing, both to increase local job opportunities and to manage carbon footprints related to overseas shipping. This strategic approach enhances the ability for rapid turnaround times, order flexibility, and helps to minimize transportation emissions, aligning with core values to be purposeful to maximize positive environmental and social impact.

"As we all move toward a more robust bioeconomy, good natured® remains committed to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Our ongoing investments in technology and partnerships reflect our dedication to playing a leadership role in the development and manufacturing of renewable, recyclable and/or certified compostable packaging throughout the full value chain," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®.

To explore more about good natured® bio-based rollstock products and services, please visit: goodnaturedproducts.com/pages/bioplastic-roll-stock-extruded-sheets.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

