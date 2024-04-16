The European Commission has proposed the European Solar Charter (ESC) in response to the challenges facing the continent's solar manufacturing industry. The document sets out a series of voluntary actions to be undertaken to support the EU photovoltaic sector and bears no mention of EU trade tariffs or restrictions on cheap solar panel imports. The European Commission has announced the ESC in a bid to support the ailing European solar manufacturing sector. The document sets out a series of voluntary actions, including accelerated permitting for solar deployment and PV manufacturing projects, ...

