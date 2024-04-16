Complete Commerce will leverage TNS' Accept, Connect and Orchestrate portfolios to offer full-stack payment and network capability

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in payments infrastructure and managed connectivity services, has launched Complete Commerce a full-stack, modern and secure payment and network capability.

In a rapidly changing payments landscape, from evolving consumer behavior to regulatory demands and technology modernization, enterprises are pressured to deal with these ongoing complexities while delivering a user-friendly, reliable, and secure customer experience to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Complete Commerce helps solve this payment complexity by leveraging a single supplier relationship and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) across the enterprise's technology environment.

"By offering a PCI DSS certified, fully managed service for payments and network connectivity, Complete Commerce enables enterprises to accept virtually any type of payment method, online or in-person with TNS' range of terminals unattended, at the pump or in-store," said John Tait, Global Managing Director of TNS Payments Market. "In addition, our secure connectivity product suite enables enterprises to connect payment devices, retail sites and cloud environments to TNS' carrier agnostic, global, private network."

TNS' extensive network intersects with acquirers, processors, loyalty, and alternative payment providers across the globe to facilitate mission critical payment message transmission. The TNS cloud native payment orchestration stack with rich functionality allows payments to be processed real time to multiple end points across the globe.

Complete Commerce is also supported by the latest security standards across payments and network connectivity including PCI DSS certification, PCI P2PE validation, and PCI PTS v6.x devices.

The solution leverages TNS' Accept, Connect and Orchestrate payment portfolios, TNS' global footprint, and decades of payment industry expertise to deliver a unique, single partner enterprise capability for running mission critical payments infrastructure.

"The combination of TNS' portfolios allows us to provide enterprises with unique insights through TNS' portals, monitoring and measuring transactions across the full enterprise commerce ecosystem," added Tait. "This will help enterprises reduce technical complexities, while modernizing and future proofing their payment and network connectivity strategies. With Complete Commerce we can help solve these pain points by bundling a range of omni-channel and connectivity services together and providing a single partner with a unified view of business operations."

Previously, large enterprises would need to deploy a combination of solutions with siloed partners and fragmented payments technologies for in-person, online and connectivity solutions.

TNS is a global leader in providing payment terminals, security, and payment orchestration services but a transaction cannot be processed without connectivity. What makes TNS unique and reliable is that it does not use a third party for connectivity but instead transmits transactions via a secure core network designed and built by TNS for the payments industry. TNS enables around 35 billion payment transactions around the world each year for the largest acquirers and financial institutions. Its solutions are scalable, agnostic, and actively monitored 24x7x365 from four global Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia.

For more information on TNS, visit tnsi.com/solutions/payments/complete-commerce/.

About TNS:

TNS is a world-renowned provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications, and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. TNS' Payments Markets business enables trusted connected commerce through its IaaS solutions that include payment device enablement, global connectivity, and merchant processing solutions. TNS' solutions enable its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers.

