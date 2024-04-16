Recognitions showcase Samsara as a top global workplace that employees are proud to work for

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, proudly announces it is Certified by Great Place To Work in the United States, United Kingdom, and Poland. This accolade underscores Samsara's dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture, marking the second consecutive year of certification in the U.S. and U.K., and a first-time honor in Poland.

With more than 2,800 employees globally across nine countries, Samsara prides itself on fostering a culture that delivers real-world impact. Together with its customers, Samsara is making the world of physical operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Samsara's recognition is based primarily on what employees in the U.S., U.K., and Poland state about their experience working at the company and helping to drive its mission forward. The independent analysis found that, on average, more than 93% of employees in the U.S., U.K., and Poland are proud to work at Samsara. For many employees, it's because they can see how their contributions positively impact their communities and the organizations that power the global economy. For example, Samsara partnered with customers to help prevent an estimated 200,000+ crashes in one year1, saving lives from potential harm.

"Samsara has quickly become a destination for the world's top talent and it's incredible to see the impact our employees are driving with our customers," said Steve Pickle, Chief People Officer at Samsara. "We are a company of builders and innovators, and this remarkable achievement highlights Samsara's commitment to creating a global workplace culture that values our employees and their contributions. I'm proud of what we're building together and how we show up for our customers, our partners, and each other every day."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Samsara stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

