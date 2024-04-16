Omega Pacific Resources Inc.: Omega Pacific Appoints Rob L'Heureux as New Director

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA) ("Omega" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Rob L'Heureux (M.Sc., P.Geol.), to its Board of Directors.

Mr. L'Heureux has built a track record of excellence in successful exploration and development spanning over 20 years including global exploration experience and project management with budgets up to $50 Million annually. His global experience ranges from the Canadian Arctic to Australia. More recently, Rob has focused on British Columbia-based projects, overseeing large exploration campaigns at the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, a 3.5 million ounce resource located in the Toodoggone Region which is in close proximity to Omega's Williams Property. Mr. L'Heureux obtained a B.Sc Geology from the University of Alberta (1997) and M.Sc. Economic Geology from the University of Western Ontario (2003).

Rob is also a member of the Metals Group, a team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Omega's CEO and Director Jason Leikam states, "we are thrilled to announce Rob has formally joined the Omega team, allowing us to add a key technical director with deep knowledge and experience exploring and developing in BC's Toodoggone region. Having Rob and his colleagues at the Metals Group overseeing our drill program gives our project a huge boost, and provides confidence to our shareholders that we have placed capable and proven operators at the helm of our drills. The Metals Group have built a stellar track record of technical excellence, and Omega is focused on continuing that legacy with the upcoming exploration campaign at Williams".

Mr. L'Heureux will plan, coordinate and oversee the Company's 4,000 m maiden drill campaign this summer at the Williams Property.

Additionally, Braydon Hobbs has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hobbs for his services and guidance and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company recently acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Williams Property, located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe. The Golden Horseshoe is a prolific and proven area of British Columbia known to host many gold, copper and silver deposits. The Company also holds an option on the Lekcin Property, located 120 km east of Vancouver, BC.

