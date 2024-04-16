LQWD Technologies: LQWD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $50 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities or any combination of such securities (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed.

The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lightning Network

Bitcoin Lightning Network is a payment layer for the internet. LN leverages the power of Bitcoin's supreme trust protocol, which facilitates instant peer-to-peer transaction faster than any other payment rail. It is reported that LN activity has increased by 1,200% over the past two years with participants such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) driving adoption and developing enterprise grade LN tools for business, taking advantage of the unmatched capability of the network.

Most recently, LN announced the integration of stable coin transaction capability, which opens LN to a much wider user base. Furthermore, many of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges are integrating LN into their platforms as well as forward-thinking global business as LN transacts dramatically faster and cheaper than current payment rails such as Visa and Mastercard.

About LQWD Technologies

LQWD is a Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

For further information:

Ashley Garnot, Director

Phone: 1.604.669.0912

Email: ashley@lqwd.money

Website: www.lqwdtech.com

Twitter: @LQWDTech

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies

