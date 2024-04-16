David's Bridal: David's Continues to Elevate Bridal Party Fashion With the Launch of Its Exclusive Men's Accessories Line

From Her to Him: David's Expands Its Vision of Inclusive Elegance for Every Member of the Bridal Party by Launching Exact-Match Men's Accessories to Its Exclusive Colors and Fabrics

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive men's accessories line. The addition of men's accessories to David's product offerings marks a significant expansion of the company's commitment to providing inclusive and comprehensive solutions for weddings and occasions of all styles. Recognizing the importance of outfit coordination and attention to detail, the new accessories line ensures every member of the wedding party can find the perfect finishing touches to complete their look.

David's new collection offers a variety of options to suit different preferences and color schemes. With an assortment of 10 colors to choose from, brides, bridesmaids, and prom-goers can easily find accessories that complement any occasion's theme and color palette. Additionally, the colors for the men's accessories are carefully curated to match David's bestselling bridesmaid dresses, ensuring seamless coordination between the wedding party's attire.

The first-ever men's accessories collection from David's offers:

These classic bowties add a touch of sophistication and charm to any formal attire. Neckties: Crafted from high-quality materials, these neckties come in an array of colors to suit different preferences and occasions.

Crafted from high-quality materials, these neckties come in an array of colors to suit different preferences and occasions. Pocket Squares: Elevate your ensemble with these stylish pocket squares, available in coordinating colors to complement your bowtie or necktie.

Elevate your ensemble with these stylish pocket squares, available in coordinating colors to complement your bowtie or necktie. Vests: Complete your look with a tailored vest designed for comfort and style.

"Celebrating love in all its forms has been at the heart of David's Bridal since our inception," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain. "With the launch of our new men's accessories line, we are thrilled to extend our commitment to inclusivity to every member of the wedding party. Our vision for the future is one where David's can empower everyone to express their personal style and celebrate their love story with confidence."

As David's continues to redefine the wedding and special occasion experience, the company's commitment to inclusivity shines brighter than ever. With the addition of men's accessories, every member of the wedding or special occasion can express their unique style and make their moment truly extraordinary.

Customers can explore the new men's accessories collection and place special online orders exclusively at davidsbridal.com.

