Premier Dentist Philadelphia: Renowned Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Richard Eidelson Opens Second Location in Historic Philly Building

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Dr. Richard Eidelson, DDS, MAGD, a nationally recognized leader in cosmetic dentistry, is thrilled to announce the opening of his second dental practice, Premier Dentist Philadelphia, located in the iconic Medical Arts Building in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia. The new office, designed with cutting-edge technology and modern aesthetics, stands ready to welcome patients seeking transformative smile rehabilitations.





Experience Matters - Dr. Richard Eidelson

Experience Matters - Philadelphia Dentist Dr. Richard Eidelson





With an illustrious career marked by a commitment to excellence in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Eidelson has been a pivotal figure in advancing dental aesthetics in Philadelphia and across the United States. His expertise in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care is evident in the wide array of services he offers, with a particular focus on porcelain veneers, dental implants, and comprehensive smile makeover techniques. Dr. Eidelson's dedication to his craft has earned him numerous accolades and a reputation as one of the top cosmetic dentists in the nation.

The decision to expand his practice into the Medical Arts Building reflects Dr. Eidelson's ongoing commitment to making top-tier cosmetic dentistry accessible to more patients. "Our new location is not just about expansion; it's about bringing the art and science of smile makeovers to the heart of Philadelphia. We've equipped our new office with the latest in dental technology to ensure that our patients receive the best care possible," said Dr. Eidelson.

Dr. Eidelson holds a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, a distinction that less than six percent of dentists achieve, underscoring his exceptional skills and dedication to continuing education. His extensive list of credentials, combined with a passion for creating beautiful, healthy smiles, positions Premier Dentist Philadelphia as a premier destination for anyone looking to enhance their dental health and aesthetics.

The newly renovated office in the Medical Arts Building is now open and accepting new patients. With a focus on comfort, efficiency, and the highest standards of care, Dr. Eidelson and his team are ready to transform smiles and lives with their comprehensive range of cosmetic dental services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.dentistphiladelphia.com/ or call (215) 557-6668.

About Dr. Richard Eidelson

Dr. Richard Eidelson is a highly esteemed cosmetic dentist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a career dedicated to advancing cosmetic dentistry through innovative techniques and patient-centered care, Dr. Eidelson has established himself as a leader in the field. His commitment to excellence and education has earned him numerous awards and a place among the top dentists in the United States. At Premier Dentist Philadelphia, Dr. Eidelson and his team offer a full spectrum of cosmetic dental services from porcelain veneers and dental implants to complete smile makeovers, all designed to help patients achieve the beautiful, healthy smiles they deserve.

Voted: Best / Most Affordable Dentist by Philadelphia Weekly

Contact Information:

Premier Dentist Philadelphia

1601 Walnut St. #1114

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 557-6668

https://www.dentistphiladelphia.com/

Contact Information

Cody Prentice

Marketing Manager

cody@elevatedds.com

(888) 300-8994

SOURCE: Premier Dentist Philadelphia

