With Cohesity's DataProtect and Data Cloud Solutions, Data Managed by the French Red Cross is Encrypted, Stored, and Protected; Backup Operations Have a 100% Success Rate and the System is Autonomous 95% of the Time

Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, has been supporting the French Red Cross (Croix-Rouge française) in migrating, backing up, and protecting its data for almost two years, resulting in increased performance for the entire system and applications, respective backup windows, and better workload management for the IT team.

In 2019, under the guidance of Yves Couturier, head of information system production, and with the help of Cohesity, the French Red Cross undertook a process of modernizing its systems and storage to improve its data management. With more than 66,000 volunteers and 16,000 employees performing 30 different jobs dedicated to helping people, the organization manages more than 120 TB of data, including the personal data of beneficiaries (shared medical records, home care data, nursing services, and meal delivery), as well as its operational management data (emergency doctors and ambulance drivers), and administrative data (payroll, ERP, and business intelligence) of the various services it operates.

For Yves Couturier, "We had two imperatives regarding the management of data backup: that it be as flexible, automated, and reliable as possible, and that costs be predictable in the context of increasing data volumes. Cohesity offered the only modern solution that could meet both of these imperatives."

Today, Cohesity's DataProtect and Data Cloud solutions make it possible to encrypt, store, and protect all flows and all data transmitted from the various applications used by healthcare staff, administrators, and emergency doctors. The backup operation, which protects the entire stack, from the bare metal server to files to applications, has a 100% success rate and the system is 95% self-sufficient.

Operating in a cloud environment and on-premise, Olivier Geremy, head of security architecture strategy (SAS) at the French Red Cross, said, "Our long-term goal is to manage our operations as much as possible in the cloud, and the flexibility of the architecture and the security of Cohesity data management solutions allow us to project ourselves all the more confidently as this collaboration continues."

With drastically reduced backup times, the team can focus on other projects with added value, at the service of its various audiences such as state, departmental, and European partners, private investors, and all the individuals to whom the French Red Cross assists on a daily or occasional basis.

"Organizations face significant challenges in managing and securing their data assets in the cloud and on-premises, with ransomware and data theft being their top concern," said Olivier Savornin, group vice president EMEA, Cohesity. "We are proud to be able to help protect the French Red Cross' data and systems through our AI-driven data management and security platform."

The details of this collaboration between Cohesity and the French Red Cross are available here: https://www.cohesity.com/customers/the-french-red-cross/

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. Aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners, Cohesity makes it easier to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring for malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner. Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, and is trusted by the world's largest enterprises, including 44 of the Fortune 100.

