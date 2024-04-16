easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 16-Apr-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing. See Section 9. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.531171 6.569606 10.100777 76564915 or reached Position of previous 3.890295 6.651548 10.541843 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 26764345 3.530870 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 26766623 3.531171%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 232299 0.030646 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 8986 0.001185 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Sub Total 8.B1 5962285 0.786570%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 16031 0.002115 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 10606 0.001399 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 55345 0.007301 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 5839 0.000770 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 185574 0.024482 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 51427 0.006784 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 8327498 1.098600 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 5987 0.000790 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 30846 0.004069 Swaps 12/05/2025 N/A Cash 37485 0.004945 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1533 0.000202 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 114772 0.015141 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 83050 0.010956 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 53628 0.007075 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 390480 0.051514 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 531755 0.070151 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 89089 0.011753 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 43836007 5.783036%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.195841 5.897334% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

