The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 15 April 2024 92.65p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 90.88p per ordinary share

16 April 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45