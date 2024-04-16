Wesco International: Wesco Supports American Red Cross Humanitarian Mission Through Annual Disaster Giving Program

Annual pledge supports Red Cross response to nearly twice as many large disasters as a decade ago

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / The American Red Cross recognizes Wesco, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Wesco helps ensure the organization can quickly respond to disasters big and small across the U.S. and help people in need at a moment's notice.

ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with the infrastructure, volunteers, technology and resources to provide relief in times of crisis. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice - offering a safe place to sleep, a nutritious meal, emotional support and supplies to aid in recovery - while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope in times of crisis. As rapidly intensifying storms, extreme heat, record floods and widespread wildfires continue to devastate communities across the country, donations from ADGP members are more important than ever to power Red Cross relief efforts for those who need it most.

"We are so grateful to Wesco for their generous commitment to our lifesaving mission," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "As families and communities struggle with more frequent and intense disasters, forward-thinking ADGP members like Wesco enable us to offer vital assistance and make a profound impact on those facing adversity."

"Wesco's pledge to the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program is part of our ongoing commitment to support the communities where we live and work," said John Engel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco. "As a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions we recognize the critical role that resilient infrastructure and technology play in disaster response and recovery. We are honored to join other ADGP members in empowering the Red Cross to deliver its lifesaving mission."

Donations from ADGP members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires - which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts - and help ensure the Red Cross can continue offering disaster preparedness education nationwide.

