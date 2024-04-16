Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024

Dow Jones News
16.04.2024 | 15:52
bonyf NV / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Investment 
bonyf exhibits at PLMA Amsterdam on 28-29 May 2024 
16-Apr-2024 / 15:19 CET/CEST 
Ghent (Belgium), 16 April 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products, is thrilled to announce that our company is expanding its clientele in 2024, 
largely attributed to our successful participation in last year's PLMA exhibition in Amsterdam. The event served as a 
platform for connecting with numerous new clients seeking companies like ours, particularly those compliant with the 
new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). 
The PLMA exhibition, renowned as Europe's largest event for contract manufacturers, provided us with invaluable 
networking opportunities and visibility within the industry. Building on the success of last year, we are excited to 
announce our participation once again this year. 
As we gear up for the PLMA exhibition in May 2024, we look forward to furthering our connections, showcasing our 
capabilities, and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the industry. Stay tuned for updates as we prepare 
to make our mark at this prestigious event. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
           Press Relations 
bonyf 
           CapValue 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
           info@capvalue.fr 
investor@bonyf.com 
           +33 1 80 81 50 00

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1881789 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
1881789 16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2024 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

