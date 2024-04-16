DJ bonyf exhibits at PLMA Amsterdam on 28-29 May 2024

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Investment bonyf exhibits at PLMA Amsterdam on 28-29 May 2024 16-Apr-2024 / 15:19 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf exhibits at PLMA Amsterdam on 28-29 May 2024 Ghent (Belgium), 16 April 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is thrilled to announce that our company is expanding its clientele in 2024, largely attributed to our successful participation in last year's PLMA exhibition in Amsterdam. The event served as a platform for connecting with numerous new clients seeking companies like ours, particularly those compliant with the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The PLMA exhibition, renowned as Europe's largest event for contract manufacturers, provided us with invaluable networking opportunities and visibility within the industry. Building on the success of last year, we are excited to announce our participation once again this year. As we gear up for the PLMA exhibition in May 2024, we look forward to furthering our connections, showcasing our capabilities, and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the industry. Stay tuned for updates as we prepare to make our mark at this prestigious event. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. Press Relations bonyf CapValue Jean-Pierre Bogaert info@capvalue.fr investor@bonyf.com +33 1 80 81 50 00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 EQS News ID: 1881789 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1881789 16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=2552866407a4c8a82dcf945c1b336140

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f19c1aabbaad67c505cc918959b0b738

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2024 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)