DOG iD Celebrates National Pet ID Week With Exclusive Resources and Deals

The brand is providing pet safety information to help lost pets and their humans reunite.

COVINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / DOG iD (www.dogid.com), the leading online retailer for premium pet identification and unbreakable dog gear, is excited to announce its participation in National Pet ID Week from April 17th to April 24th.





Founded with the relentless pursuit to create the safest, most unbreakable dog gear on the planet, DOG iD will be sharing valuable resources during National Pet ID Week to help pet owners ensure their furry friends have optimal identification should they get lost. Some of these tips include the most useful information for an ID to contain and what to do should your pet go missing.

Founded by Edward Wimmer IV, Co-Founder and Chief Inventor, DOG iD aims to revolutionize pet gear and safety accessories. Frustrated by the slew of pet brands that were making cheap, fussy, loud, and unsafe gear, Wimmer drew from his extensive experience in creating best-in-class gear for human safety through his other venture, ROAD iD, to develop high-quality identification solutions for pets. Today, DOG iD solves problems that dog parents never even knew they had, bringing humans and their dogs the most safe, unbreakable accessories and IDs.

"Our goal with DOG iD is to provide pet owners with silent, safer, and snag-free identification solutions that offer peace of mind," said Wimmer. "Our Dog ID and Cat ID are guaranteed for life and allow pet owners to engrave more information than traditional ID tags, ensuring that pets can be quickly reunited with their families if lost."

As National Pet ID Week approaches, DOG iD invites pet owners everywhere to join the celebration and take proactive steps to enhance the safety and well-being of their furry companions. Stay tuned to DOG iD's website and social media channels for valuable insights and exclusive offers.

For more information about DOG iD and their innovative pet identification solutions, please visit www.dogid.com.

About DOG iD

DOG iD is a leading resource for the safest, most unbreakable dog gear on the planet, offering innovative solutions for pet identification and gear. As a part of ROAD iD Brands, DOG iD offers silent, durable, and snag-free Dog ID tags that are guaranteed for life, along with a line of premium and durable dog gear. With a mission to revolutionize pet gear, DOG iD is committed to providing pet owners with the tools they need to keep their furry companions safe and secure.

