Callahan Construction Managers Receives LEED Gold Certification at 300 Third Avenue Project

Cutting-edge laboratory facility combines desirable tenant space with sustainable features

Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan),a full-service construction management company headquartered in Bridgewater, Mass., is excited to announce that the 300 Third Avenue project in Waltham has been awarded LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Callahan provided construction management services at this cutting-edge four-story, 139,000 sq. ft. Class A facility, centrally located in the Rt. 128 Tech Corridor.

As lab space remains in high demand, Lincoln Property Company saw the opportunity to bring much-needed configurable office and lab space to market. In concert with DiMella Shaffer Architects, Callahan was selected to oversee the construction of 300 Third Avenue thanks to its deep experience in laboratory construction as well as green building. When the project wrapped up in early 2022, it brought to market four stories of laboratory and office space with highly efficient mechanical, chemical storage and utility areas to service the most demanding laboratory operations.

From a sustainability standpoint, 300 Third Avenue offers a variety of green-focused features that support not only more efficient building operations but also sustainable lifestyle choices. Attaining Gold certification denotes that a building has excelled in its sustainable design and operation, securing over 60% of the available LEED points. Electric car charging stations, bike storage and showers, and shuttle access to MBTA Waltham all serve to help its occupants make decisions that help support reduced carbon emissions and road-going traffic. Despite being located outside of Boston, the property is extremely convenient to public transportation.

In addition to achieving LEED Gold status, 300 Third Avenue is also WiredScore Gold Certified. This certification recognizes and promotes digitally connected buildings across the globe, and proves that a building has the digital infrastructure in place to support companies now and in the future.

While Callahan's portfolio of life sciences work speaks for itself, the company is also proud of its track record of sustainable construction. Across all of its projects, Callahan makes every effort to provide clients with sustainable and efficient materials and equipment options. The company currently has 30 Passive House Certified Licensed professionals on staff, and is proud to have leveraged this in-house expertise to achieve LEED Gold at the Waltham site.

"The need for sustainable building and flexible laboratory space has never been more important in today's market, with tenants looking for options that will both serve their existing and future space requirements, along with providing healthy environments for employees," said Steve Callahan Jr., vice president of business development, Callahan. "300 Third Avenue is a perfect example of how teams can work together to create highly sought after space while reducing the building's impact on the environment, and we are happy to see it receive this impressive certification from the USGBC."



