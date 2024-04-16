Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - VID Media is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Town Hall Forum for Sendero Resources (TSXV: SEND) on April 17, 2024 at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT.

Join us as we host Sendero's Executive Chairman, Michael Wood, for an in-depth conversation on the exceptional mineral potential of Argentina's Vicuña district and discuss Sendero's newest results and future catalysts.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

Register here to participate: https://bit.ly/sendero-thf.

About Sendero Resources Corp. The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project. The Company has an experienced management and exploration team who will use their expertise and operational knowledge to advance the multiple targets across the project

For further information on the Company please visit https://senderoresources.com/.

VID Media Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary of IR.INC, creates meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with company executives from a cross section of industries. Information on VID Media and other products may be found here: https://www.vidconferences.com/.THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference©, held annually in Québec City, Canada is invitation only and hosts over 100 global mining companies. Information on THE Event may be found here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205662

SOURCE: VID Media