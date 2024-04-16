



Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

ISIN: DE000A0XYG76



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 16.04.2024

Target price: EUR54,00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 46.00 to EUR 54.00.

Abstract:

DRAG has raised its 2024 guidance. Management is now looking for revenue of EUR210m-EUR230m (previously: EUR175m-EUR195m) and EBITDA of EUR160m-EUR180m (previously: EUR130m- EUR145m). The guidance upgrade is based on strong volume from existing wells and expansion of the drilling programme. The wells which came on stream in late 2023 have maintained high output levels into the new year and Q1/24 production was 14% above budget. DRAG is now guiding towards full-year production of 14,700-15,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The mid-point of this guidance is 20% above last year's production figure of 12,700 boepd and is all the more spectacular when one considers that the Utah transaction at the end of 2023 entailed the disposal of assets which generated 10% of last year's production. Higher than expected cashflows so far this year have prompted management to add 6 to 7 wells to the original 2024 drilling schedule. DRAG is now guiding towards 2024 investment volume of EUR145m-EUR165m (previously: EUR110m), but despite the hefty rise in production, we still expect net gearing to fall this year. The upward revision to DRAG's sales and EBITDA guidance is based solely on volume. Management's 2024 oil price assumption is unchanged at USD75/bbl and the gas price assumption is now USD2/MMBtu (previously: USD3/MMBtu). The oil price has averaged USD78/bbl so far this year. Clearly, if the oil price remains at its current level of USD85/bbl, there could be further upside to 2024 guidance. We have moved our forecasts into line with 2024 guidance and also reworked our medium term numbers to reflect DRAG's capacity to shoulder a substantial drilling programme without overstretching its balance sheet. DRAG will publish first 2025 guidance in the annual report on 23 April. On the basis of current commodity strips, we believe that DRAG is capable of sustaining revenue above EUR200m in the mid-term, while reducing net gearing. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target to EUR54.00 (previously: EUR46.0).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 46,00 auf EUR 54,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Die DRAG hat ihre Prognose für 2024 angehoben. Das Management rechnet nun mit einem Umsatz von EUR210 Mio. bis EUR230 Mio. (bisher: EUR 175 Mio. bis EUR195 Mio.) und einem EBITDA von EUR160 Mio. bis EUR180 Mio. (bisher: EUR130 Mio. bis EUR145 Mio.). Die Anhebung der Prognose basiert auf dem starken Volumen der bestehenden Bohrungen und der Ausweitung des Bohrprogramms. Die Ende 2023 in Betrieb genommenen Bohrungen haben auch im neuen Jahr ein hohes Produktionsniveau aufrechterhalten, und die Produktion in Q1/24 lag 14% über dem Budget. Die DRAG geht nun von einer Gesamtjahresproduktion von 14.700-15.700 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag (boepd) aus. Die Mitte dieser Prognose liegt 20 % über der letztjährigen Produktion von 12.700 boepd und ist umso spektakulärer, wenn man bedenkt, dass mit der Utah-Transaktion Ende 2023 Vermögenswerte veräußert wurden, die 10 % der letztjährigen Produktion ausmachten. Höhere als erwartete Cashflows in diesem Jahr haben das Management veranlasst, den ursprünglichen Bohrplan für 2024 um 6 bis 7 Bohrungen zu erweitern. Die DRAG rechnet nun für 2024 mit einem Investitionsvolumen von EUR145 Mio. bis EUR165 Mio. (bisher: EUR110 Mio.), aber trotz des starken Produktionsanstiegs erwarten wir, dass der Nettoverschuldungsgrad in diesem Jahr noch sinken wird. Die Anpassung der Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose nach oben basiert ausschließlich auf dem Volumen. Das Management geht für 2024 unverändert von einem Ölpreis von USD75/bbl und einem Gaspreis von USD2/MMBtu aus (vorher: USD3 MMBtu). In diesem Jahr lag der Ölpreis bisher im Durchschnitt bei 78 USD/bbl. Bleibt der Rohstoffpreis auf dem derzeitigen Niveau von 85 USD/bbl, könnte die Guidance für 2024 weiter nach oben korrigiert werden. Wir haben unsere eigenen Prognosen mit der Guidance für 2024 in Einklang gebracht und auch unsere mittelfristigen Zahlen überarbeitet, um die Fähigkeit DRAGs widerzuspiegeln, ein umfangreiches Bohrprogramm zu schultern, ohne seine Bilanz zu überlasten. Die DRAG wird ihre erste Guidance für 2025 im Jahresbericht am 23. April veröffentlichen. Auf der Grundlage der aktuellen Rohstoffpreise gehen wir davon aus, dass die DRAG in der Lage ist, mittelfristig nachhaltig einen Umsatz von über EUR200 Mio. zu erzielen und gleichzeitig den Verschuldungsgrad weiter zu senken. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf EUR54,00 (bisher: EUR46,00).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29435.pdf



Contact for questions

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

