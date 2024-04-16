Anzeige
Mehr
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
16.04.24
09:29 Uhr
0,116 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1230,12916:55
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2024 | 16:22
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of
observation status to AB Snaige based on the Company's announcement as of
15-04-2024 about the decision of the Extraordinary General Shareholders'
Meeting to delist the shares from trading on the regulated market and no longer
offer them to public as well as about the implementation of a mandatory tender
offer by the shareholder of AB Snaige, UAB EDS INVEST 3, to buy the remaining
shares. 

AB Snaige continues to be placed under observation status, also for the reason
that AB Snaige informed on 27.11.2023 of the revised draft restructuring plan
and the planned further steps to be taken to implement this restructuring plan. 

The reason for the observation status applied to the Company on 30-05-2022 by
Nasdaq Vilnius decision considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that
shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized
capital of the Company, also remains valid. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
