Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of observation status to AB Snaige based on the Company's announcement as of 15-04-2024 about the decision of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to delist the shares from trading on the regulated market and no longer offer them to public as well as about the implementation of a mandatory tender offer by the shareholder of AB Snaige, UAB EDS INVEST 3, to buy the remaining shares. AB Snaige continues to be placed under observation status, also for the reason that AB Snaige informed on 27.11.2023 of the revised draft restructuring plan and the planned further steps to be taken to implement this restructuring plan. The reason for the observation status applied to the Company on 30-05-2022 by Nasdaq Vilnius decision considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company, also remains valid. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.