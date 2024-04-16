International Institute of Business Analysis: IIBA Empowers Future Business Analysis Professionals with New Student Membership

IIBA now supports future business analysis professionals worldwide with student membership, providing essential resources to kickstart a career in business analysis. By joining, students gain access to valuable resources and connections, bolstering their employability and earning potential

TORONTO, April 16, 2024(IIBA) continues to advance the business analysis profession by introducing a new membership option for full-time university or college students. Whether you're considering a career in business analysis, pursuing a related field of study, or simply exploring the world of analysis, your path starts with IIBA.



In an era defined by rapid digitalization, evolving work structures, and a growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion, the demand for skilled business professionals is only increasing. As business evolves, so do career opportunities for aspiring business analysis professionals. With support from IIBA's new student membership option, future practitioners can explore a myriad of roles within organizations. Here's a sample of the diverse range of business analysis roles in today's workplace:





"Our student membership offers early access to the profession for tomorrow's business analysis professionals. By providing students with key resources, networking opportunities, and career development tools, we're shaping the future of business," says Jared Gorai, Director, Chapters & Member Engagement at IIBA.

With IIBA's support, student members gain access to essential resources and global connections, empowering them to build a future-proof career. These resources include:

Premium Resource Access: Gain unlimited access to IIBA's extensive library, including industry-specific publications and research materials. Discover the continuously updated body of knowledge in IIBA's KnowledgeHub, powered by AI.





Gain unlimited access to IIBA's extensive library, including industry-specific publications and research materials. Discover the continuously updated body of knowledge in IIBA's KnowledgeHub, powered by AI. Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals, experts, and peers through conferences, seminars, and workshops. Join a supportive community to forge mentorship relationships, explore internships, and uncover job opportunities.





Connect with professionals, experts, and peers through conferences, seminars, and workshops. Join a supportive community to forge mentorship relationships, explore internships, and uncover job opportunities. Career Development: Access the Career Center, which provides a comprehensive suite of job search tools, career planning resources, and professional development frameworks.





Access the Career Center, which provides a comprehensive suite of job search tools, career planning resources, and professional development frameworks. Professional Recognition: Receive a prestigious digital badge showcasing your commitment to excellence and helping you stand out in the job market. Explore volunteer opportunities and earn awards for your contributions.





Receive a prestigious digital badge showcasing your commitment to excellence and helping you stand out in the job market. Explore volunteer opportunities and earn awards for your contributions. Advocacy and Representation: Collaborate with your local IIBA chapter to contribute to advocacy activities shaping the future of business analysis.





Collaborate with your local IIBA chapter to contribute to advocacy activities shaping the future of business analysis. Enhanced Certification Journey: Get the comprehensive support you need while pursuing valuable IIBA certifications, such as the Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA) and beyond.





Every student deserves a chance to explore their potential. IIBA's new student membership offers a pathway to exciting opportunities and rewarding careers. Employers value IIBA credentials, giving you an edge in a competitive job market.

With 30,000 members and 120 chapters worldwide, IIBA leads the global business analysis community, setting professional standards and driving better enterprise outcomes. Become part of a community that believes in your potential and unlock the power of analysis everywhere.

Explore IIBA student membershipto learn more about this exciting career path and sign up for our upcoming webinar, Career Pathways in Business Analysis: Information Session for College and University Students.

About IIBA

For over 20 years, the International Institute of Business Analysis.

Media Contact

Robert McClements, Communications and Media Relations Specialist at IIBA

robert.mcclements@iiba.org

1-289-312-6723

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f25d132e-9f53-4ce3-8d15-b13c555b1fcb