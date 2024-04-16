Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
16.04.24
15:37 Uhr
129,25 Euro
-0,30
-0,23 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,20129,4016:55
129,05129,5516:55
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 16:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands' Scale Allows Local Favorites To Go Global

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands - Published on April 05, 2024

As the world's largest restaurant company, Yum!'s scale is unmatched. So when its Food Innovation teams develop a new offering, they don't limit the joy it brings to just one country. Instead, they collaborate across continents to bring fan favorites to all parts of the globe.

Watch the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the series that brings you Yum! news in about a minute, to see how KFC's Chizza, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, Pizza Hut's Melts and more have found success in markets around the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.