Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has introduced two groundbreaking PHA-based compounds developed for blown, cast, and machine direction orientation (MDO) film applications. These new compounds, PHACT CA1270P (clear) and PHACT CA1240PF (opaque), mark a significant advancement in sustainable flexible packaging, offering excellent performance and environmental benefits. Partnering across the value chain is key to finding innovative solutions and together with NatureWorks, LLC., the combined performance of Ingeo PLA with PHACT PHA has delivered these two new compounds packed with performance and priced competitively.

Brand owners large and small are currently implementing PHA-based compound solutions to help solve problems associated with plastic waste and the climate crisis. CA1270P and CA1240PF are 100% biobased, providing a compostable alternative to traditional plastic films that enable food waste diversion away from landfill sites. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), food waste in landfills is contributing to more methane emissions than any other landfilled materials, accounting for an estimated 58 percent of fugitive methane emissions (those released to the atmosphere) from municipal solid waste landfills originating from landfilled food waste. The carbon footprint of both these new products are more than 50% lower than low-density polyethylene and linear-low-density polyethylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (LDPE/PE/PP/PET) solutions that are traditionally used in packaging.

In testing, both compounds have demonstrated an outstanding balance between stiffness, strength, tear, and puncture resistance, ensuring durability in various packaging applications. The two compounds are industrially compostable, with CA1240PF demonstrating the potential for home compostability (tests are ongoing), a feature that aligns with consumers' growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. These new compounds are competitively priced with other commercial biopolymer solutions.

"The introduction of CA1270P and CA1240PF represents a major milestone in CJ Biomaterials' ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "These biobased films offer a compelling combination of performance, versatility, and environmental responsibility, reducing the world's reliance on traditional plastic while supporting the transition to a more sustainable future."

Both CA1270P and CA1240PF are suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

Snack food and produce packaging

Frozen food bags

Shopping bags

Shrink-wrap and labels

Hygiene backing films

Organic waste diversion bags

Agricultural mulch films

Both compounds have been successfully subjected to blown-MDO processing, achieving up to 4.0x stretch, and revealing orientation (birefringence) with improved puncture toughness, making them an optimal solution for oriented films for shrink wrap applications. MDO films with CA1240PF result in microporous films, providing unique opportunities for various packaging applications.

CA1270P and CA1240PF also offer additional advantages over conventional materials. They outperform LDPE/LLDPE blown films, providing greater modulus and strength. They also exhibit higher tear resistance compared to other biodegradable and compostable plastics, ensuring reliable performance in demanding applications. Most importantly, both products have been qualified on industrial production lines by several large film converters. To see film production in action, visit Collin Lab and Pilot Solutions in booth W7261 at NPE in Orlando (May 6-10) where you can see CA1270P running on the show floor at select times.

CJ Biomaterials began producing its PHACT-branded PHA biopolymers in 2022. Since that time, the company has partnered with multiple organizations to develop innovative solutions using its PHA technology.

For information on CJ Biomaterials, its PHA biopolymer technology, and how to partner with the organization to develop solutions that will help to address the plastic waste challenge, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com or visit them at NPE booth S28193 (South Hall, Level 1, Science Material Zone).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/205661_77e669cc84f93a61_002full.jpg

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

