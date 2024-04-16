Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Publication of ESG Report

DJ Publication of ESG Report

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Publication of ESG Report 16-Apr-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For immediate release 16 April 2024 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company or "I-RES") Publication of ESG Report Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report, which is now available on the Company's website www.iresreit.ie. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's progress against its three core ESG strategic pillars during 2023; 'Protecting the Environment', 'Building Communities', and 'Operating Responsibly', and outlines the Company's ESG priorities for 2024 and beyond. EVORA Global Limited was engaged by the Company to provide assurance of the Environmental sustainability performance measures of the 2023 ESG Report for the reporting period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The assurance statement, which was provided in accordance with AccountAbility's AA1000 Assurance Standard and EPRA Best Practice Recommendations for Sustainability Reporting (sBPR), is also available on the Company's website www.iresreit.ie. END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

