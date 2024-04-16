Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Publication of ESG Report

DJ Publication of ESG Report 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Publication of ESG Report 
16-Apr-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
For immediate release 
16 April 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
 
Publication of ESG Report 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces the publication of its 2023 Environmental, 
Social, and Governance ("ESG") report, which is now available on the Company's website www.iresreit.ie. 
 
The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's progress against its three core ESG strategic pillars 
during 2023; 'Protecting the Environment', 'Building Communities', and 'Operating Responsibly', and outlines the 
Company's ESG priorities for 2024 and beyond. 
 
EVORA Global Limited was engaged by the Company to provide assurance of the Environmental sustainability performance 
measures of the 2023 ESG Report for the reporting period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The assurance 
statement, which was provided in accordance with AccountAbility's AA1000 Assurance Standard and EPRA Best Practice 
Recommendations for Sustainability Reporting (sBPR), is also available on the Company's website www.iresreit.ie. 
 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  316007 
EQS News ID:  1881861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
