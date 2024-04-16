IP Group's NAV declined by 13% in total return (TR) terms in FY23, affected by continued soft valuations across venture capital (VC) markets, as well as funding delays at some of its holdings. That said, management indicated that many of IP Group's portfolio companies continued to make strong progress. Its maturing portfolio offers a number of potential NAV triggers and is now available at a wide 59% discount to NAV. We note that, as at end-2023, only 14% of IP Group's portfolio was valued based on funding rounds completed more than 12 months ago and 46% of its private portfolio was valued by a third-party specialist. IP Group's holding-level liquidity was solid, with gross cash of £227m (or 19% of NAV) and 87% of its portfolio holdings (by value) had a cash runway to 2025 or beyond.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...