The Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE) has announced a much-anticipated, €257. 2 million ($273. 5 million) round of renewable energy auctions. It has allocated the biggest quota of 450 MW for solar projects and has set a deadline to award the subsidies by year's end. HROTE has announced a renewable energy procurement exercise for solar, wind and hydropower projects. It is the second round of auctions since Croatia introduced market premiums to support renewable energy projects in mid-2020. It allocated the biggest quota of 450 MW for solar projects, in addition to 150 MW of wind farms and ...

