MobiCard Inc.: MOBICARD Digital Business Card App Submitted to Leading App Stores & Approved Beta Version In App Stores Now

Peer To Peer Network introduces the MOBICARD1.5 beta test version of its groundbreaking, customizable, digital business networking tool that allows real-time updates, data analytics and 'smart sharing'

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / In a bid to revolutionize networking and modernize the exchange of business information, Peer To Peer Network has announced the submission of its groundbreaking MOBICARD1.5 digital business card app to both the Apple and Android app stores. The eagerly anticipated launch marks a significant milestone for PTOP and the realm of digital networking tools. The new app is now available in the app stores today.

The MOBICARD 1.5 app, meticulously crafted by the innovative minds at Peer To Peer Network, promises to streamline and enhance the traditional exchange of business cards. With the world rapidly embracing digital solutions, MOBICARD 1.5 aims to provide professionals with a seamless and eco-friendly alternative to physical business cards.

"The submission of MOBICARD 1.5 to app stores is a momentous occasion for us at Peer To Peer Network," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "We believe that the MOBICARD 1.5 submission will showcase its superiority over any of our competitors and incorporate distinguishing proprietary features patented under our two granted utility patents. MOBICARD1.5 will be the game-changer this industry has needed and will revolutionize the way professionals connect and exchange information in the digital age."

This release of MOBICARD1.5 is an open beta test, not the full version of the app. The tech team at PTOP is embedding a "feedback form" into each download, thus enabling every person who signs up to be a beta tester. This will enable PTOP to maximize efforts to resolve any initial bugs in an expedited fashion. The "open beta test" will last roughly 30 days before an update is sent to the app stores to launch the official new app.

Key features of the MOBICARD app include:

1. Digital Business Card Creation: Users can effortlessly create personalized digital business cards with essential contact information, including links to all social media, company details, such as links to website or videos, an audio message that can be changed anytime, a profile page, as well as a business card landing page, photos of both a brand logo as well as the user, and a unique design that reflects the user's brand identity.

2. Smart Sharing Options: MOBICARD offers various sharing options, allowing users to exchange digital business cards with contacts via email, text message, QR code scanning, social media sharing, or direct sharing within the app.

3. Real-time Updates: Unlike traditional printed business cards that quickly become outdated, MOBICARD enables users to update their contact information in real-time, ensuring that their connections always have access to the latest details. MOBICARD also features proprietary, patented, real-time text alerts any time anyone opens or views your card, enabling you to receive a message that provides the name, phone number and email of the potential contact.

4. Customizable Templates: MOBICARD provides a range of customizable templates and design options, empowering users to create digital business cards that resonate with their professional image and style.

5. Cloud Storage Integration: MOBICARD seamlessly integrates with cloud storage services, enabling users to securely backup and access their digital business cards across multiple devices.

6. Data Analytics: MOBICARD prides itself on its proprietary patented material claim "Data Analytics Tracking Shared By A Link," providing users with a "Data Analytics" feature, allowing them to build a database of everyone they have ever shared their card with and to see if each person opened the card and what they clicked on (including website, social media link, and audio message). That allows users to assess which contacts are the most valuable potential leads-a unique feature that differentiates MOBICARD from other digital business cards in the market.

While the submission of MOBICARD1.5 to app stores marks a significant milestone, Peer To Peer Network remains dedicated to ongoing innovation and improvement. Users can expect regular updates and enhancements to further elevate their networking experience in the digital era.

MOBICARD2.0 will follow 90 days after the conclusion of the MOBICARD1.5 open beta test. The MOBICARD2.0 version will add more functionality and features, including but not limited to enterprise accounts for large companies, paid subscriptions, and more. Peer To Peer Network encourages all shareholders and all business professionals to look for MOBICARD in the app stores and join the open Beta test today.

"I've said that we are setting an aggressive pace to achieve all of my strategic objectives this year. I've said that the time for talking is over and that it's time to show the world what we have been working on and talking about. Now, here it is!" Sodaitis said.

As the world increasingly embraces digitalization and remote connectivity, the MOBICARD1.5 app emerges as a timely solution to address the evolving needs of professionals across all industries. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and commitment to sustainability, MOBICARD1.5 is poised to become a game-changer in the realm of digital networking.

For more information on the MOBICARD1.5 beta test and for updates on the unveiling of MOBICARD2.0, visit the Peer To Peer Network website at www.ptopnetwork.com.

About MOBICARD

Peer To Peer Network's flagship product is MOBICARD. MOBICARD is the first-of-its-kind, digital contact/business card that will shift the paradigm of personal and professional networking. It will facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. The MOBICARD is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and each user's social media links into one consolidated digital source. It is more than just a digital business card; it is a "Dynamic Digital Footprint."?

