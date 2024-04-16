Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 16:50
Cadence Design Systems: Cadence 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems
Originally published on LinkedIn

"Cadence has a mission to help solve technology's toughest challenges to make a lasting, positive impact on our world."
- Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO, Cadence

At Cadence, our purpose is to enable the world's leading companies to create innovative technology and products that improve the lives of people around the globe. The 2023 Cadence ESG report highlights our commitment to implementing socially responsible business practices and how Cadence technology makes a real difference for our customers, employees and communities throughout the world. Read our report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
